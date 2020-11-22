By Marcia Moore
SUNBURY — Something Special Flower Shop has relocated from Market Street to a smaller building nearby on North Fourth Street to allow owner Rose Miller to concentrate on floral arrangements.
Miller has operated the business in the city since 1987 years and has relocated the shop six times after launching it in her home.
This latest move from 413 Market St. to 34 S. Fourth St. was made to allow her to downsize by eliminating much of the home decorations and knick-knacks she sold and focus her attention on flowers.
“It’s mostly fresh flowers that keep us busy,” said Miller who operates a booth at the Street of Shops in Lewisburg featuring home decorations and other merchandise that used to fill her store.
Along with fresh bouquets and plants, Miller still offers balloons, chocolate, stuffed animals and some jewelry at her downtown Sunbury location..
The aptly named Rose Miller, who was given the first name of an aunt, got into the business simply because she enjoys working with flowers.
“I was a hairdresser for 15 years and then my hands got so bad because of the chemicals,” she said of her decision to switch careers after taking a couple of floral arrangement courses.
She has no favorites but does enjoy creating elaborate displays. “I like to send something I’d like to receive,” she said.
For the holidays she recommends cymbidium orchids in a variety of colors or fresh Christmas greens. “They last a long time,” Miller said.
Her sister, Denise Springfield, has worked with her over the years. She took a break to work as a caregiver but has been back on the job making deliveries up to 18 miles away from the shop.
“The best is when you deliver to an elderly person. It just makes their day” to receive flowers, Springfield said. “I’ve had people cry when I show up.”
Miller will be hiring a part-time designer to help out during the busier holidays, including Christmas and Valentine’s Day.
“I’m looking for someone who has a love for it,” she said.
Something Special is open Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Wednesday and Saturday from 9 to noon.