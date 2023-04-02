SUNBURY — Three years after Sunbury Revitalization Inc. (SRI) received the Sunbury Chestnut Street warehouse, the nonprofit community group will return the structure to the city.
The warehouse, located at 441 Chestnut St., which was once considered a possibility for the new Sunbury police station, has been vacant for years and currently serves as a storage site for city property.
SRI board President Slade Shreck said the city has been working with the group for the past three years and the plans were to demolish the structure so that the Albright Center, a facility operated by SRI, could have parking.
But the timing isn’t right, Shreck said.
“We just don’t have the money to pay the taxes and get it demolished,” he said. “The cost was about 50,000 and we have other projects going on instead of this.”
The Albright Center, a multi-purpose venue at 5th and Chestnut streets, has been in search of additional parking since its inception in 2013.
The Albright Center came to be after leaders of the former Albright United Methodist Church merged with St. Johns Church on Arch Street.
The signature dome, 32-inch granite walls, and a 1,000-seat auditorium are still waiting to be showcased to the fullest capacity, according to SRI officials.
In 2010, former Mayor David Persing tried to give the city warehouse to the Albright Center for the parking lot, but those plans fell through.
“So at this time it’s not feasible to have that responsibility of that building. The city has been great working with us, but it is just not a good time for us.”
Shreck said SRI has not made any modifications to the warehouse since the it acquired it in 2020. In 2022, officials began talks about the return of the property to the city, Shreck said.
“We really never did anything with it, other than sign the paperwork to sign it over and now we will sign it back,” he said.
There has been $1 million in renovations put into the Albright Center through donations and grants, officials said. A new elevator was installed in 2016, thanks to grant money from various elected officials.
Sunbury Mayor Josh Brosious said he was happy the warehouse property is coming back to the city.
“This could be a great opportunity for the city to fix up this property and generate revenue for the city,” he said. “I hope SRI has a Plan B for their parking situation, since originally that is why they wanted this location.”
Shreck responded, “We just feel it’s not a good fit at this time and yes, we need parking, but after talks with council there will be parking out back of the warehouse for us eventually.”