SELINSGROVE — Three like-minded entrepreneurs envisioned opening a gym in Selinsgrove. None knew they’d end up in business together.
That’s how Stack’D Fit came to be, and it’s how the Valley now has a wholly unique fitness experience: Bungee Fitness.
Owners Jatoya Troutman, Stephanie Keith and Erica Amato searched independently of one another for commercial space to lease. Fate saw them join forces after the three looked at the same place, 513 N. Market St., Suite D, Selinsgrove. It’s now home to Stack’d Fit, which opened Nov. 1.
Troutman is a bodybuilder. Keith coaches boxing. Amato is a physical therapist. The three had to decide what Stack’d would offer.
“We all had very different concepts of what we wanted,” Keith said.
In time, they settled on a very different concept.
The three learned about Bungee Fitness and along with Stack’D trainer Kairo Trotter, were certified together. To their knowledge, they’re just the third Bungee Fitness gym in all of Pennsylvania.
The concept relies on body weight, force and resistance. Thick bungee cords connect to ceiling mounts and hook to harnesses, allowing users free range of motion for cardio, aerobics, strength training, agility and full-body workouts.
Lunge. Run in place. Squat. Drop into a pushup. Leap. Do it all against the resistance of the bungee. A quick run through basic exercises raises the heart rate, engages core muscles and proves the concept is not a gimmick.
The choreography changes daily. Routines range from high-intensity interval training (HIIT) to yoga to dance and stretching.
“I felt like it was something so different,” Amato said. “I really liked the lower impact on the joints. It’s a good option for people who are looking for something different.”
“You won’t walk in and do the same thing twice,” Troutman said.
Bungees are part of the whole at Stack’D Fit, and not every workout has gym-users connected “Mission: Impossible”-style to the ceiling.
The gym incorporates free weights and other familiar equipment.
There are HIIT routines and circuit training, mobility classes, authentic Muay Thai boxing classes, one-on-one personal training and a weekly fitness class for youth.
Fitness levels vary and beginners are more than welcome. Class times vary, too, for early-risers and after-work workouts. Each class allows time to warm up, work out, cool down and chat. Stack’D looks to build a community among its members. Find the full schedule and more at www.stackdfit.com.
The gym also has an active Facebook page: @StackDFit.
Trotter said speed, agility and skills routines for kids will be Stack’D Fit’s next big thing. He expects a lot of basketball and soccer players to participate.
Monthly memberships cost $125 and include unlimited classes. It’s a bit cheaper to commit to a full year. There’s a package for online coaching. Pop-in for a single class at a cost of $15, the same cost for a youth class, or buy a bundle of pop-ins: $150 for 12 classes. Online registration for pop-ins is encouraged to guarantee a slot. Contact Stack’D Fit for information on personal training.
“It’s not just for women,” Keith said. “Our program is designed to get the best results possible. If you like to lift heavy and push your body, if you like to have fun, this is the place to come.
“You don’t have to be at a certified level. We will modify everything to your level.”