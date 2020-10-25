Stetler Insurance Associates honored for support of Army National Guard

DANVILLE — Pennsylvania Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR), a Department of Defense program, announced that Cameron Smith, president, Stetler Insurance Associates, recently received a Patriot Award in recognition of extraordinary support of employees serving in the Pennsylvania Guard and Reserve.
According to Chris Grill, North Central Area volunteer and ombudsman “the Patriot Award was created by ESGR to publicly recognize individuals who provide outstanding patriotic support and cooperation to their employees, who like the citizen warriors before them, have answered their nation’s call to serve.” Pennsylvania Air National Guard Sgt. Shanua Conmy nominated Smith for the Patriot Award for being highly supportive of her Army National Guard career.
ESGR, a Department of Defense program, seeks to foster a culture in which all employers support and value the employment and military service of members of the National Guard and Reserve in the United States. ESGR facilitates and promotes a cooperative culture of employer support for National Guard and Reserve service by developing and advocating mutually beneficial initiatives, recognizing outstanding employer support, increasing awareness of applicable laws and policies, resolving potential conflicts between employers and their service members, and acting as the employers’ principal advocate within DoD. Paramount to ESGR’s mission is encouraging employment of Guardsmen and Reservists who bring integrity, global perspective and proven leadership to the civilian workforce.
For more information about ESGR Outreach Programs, or ESGR volunteer opportunities, please call 1-800-336-4590 or visit online at: www.ESGR.mil.