By Justin Strawser
SHAMOKIN DAM — The brains of the billion-dollar natural gas-fueled Panda Hummel Station power plant are controlled by one of five control room operators.
Keith Price is one of those experts who sit behind the screens at the combined-cycle power facility that went online for 1.1 million homes in June 2018. The plant can generate a little over 1,100 megawatt of power an hour compared to the old coal-powered facility that generated approximately 400 megawatts an hour. A typical nuclear plant generates about 1,700 megawatts an hour.
“Panda would definitely not be able to function without this position,” said Price, 40, of Northumberland, who has been a part of the Panda team for three years. “Other people could learn it, but without this position, it wouldn’t function. You always have to have someone in here.”
Price, who grew up in Sunbury, worked at Panda Liberty in Towanda before transferring to Shamokin Dam. He also previously worked at Sunbury Generation in 2008 and as a boilermaker in New Hampshire. He studied environmental resource management at Penn State and earned an associate’s degree in powerplant technology through online courses through Bismarck University.
Control room operators are responsible for checking the system and making sure everything on the plant property is working properly. The room is filled with 38 screens, four of which are part of each operator’s work station.
From the control room, he can control the facility, turn the system on and off and slow it down if needed. He can monitor the water intake from the Susquehanna River as well.
If something goes wrong, there are several color levels on the screen. Orange is the highest alarm followed by red and yellow, and purple for instrument and control warnings. The blue levels are just status for the equipment, said Price.
Once the problem is identified, Price gets the maintenance workers to go out and fix the issue, he said.
“When we are troubleshooting plant upsets and issues, we have the ability to run reports to see events that have happened and been stored in history,” said Price. “Analog and digital points that have been stored. This helps us trend and research issues.”
The Panda Hummel Station power plant replaced the 400 megawatt Sunbury coal-fired power plant that was decommissioned in 2014 due to low natural gas prices and the introduction of strict environmental regulations by the U.S. government.
The natural gas is heated twice when it comes into the plant: once with all the gas from a temperature of about 40-50 degrees to a temperature of 150 degrees so the gas turbine can use it efficiently. Through a combination of compressed air and gas, the heat coming off the gas turbine is used in a heat recovery steam generator that generates steam, and that steam is used to turn the traditional turbine.
The turbine spins a generator, and that’s where the electricity is power generated. The generator goes to the transformers to the line voltage of the PPL system, which is next to the power plant. The plant uses 6 million gallons of water a day compared to several hundred million the previous plant used.
General manager Michael Stahr said the control room operator has to have knowledge of every system in the plant.
“The control room operator has to know the systems to react to each alarm or upset in the facility,” said Stahr. “We have hundreds of control screens. They have to navigate that. They have to be experts.”
Without the control room operator, the plant wouldn’t be able to run properly, he said.
“They are in direct control of every process in the facility,” said Stahr.