SUNBURY — Sunbury Revitalization Inc. is getting a new look this year, and it is starting with new leadership.
Jody Ocker, the acting executive director, said she wants to expand the SRI’s reach and make the organization more noticeable in the community.
“We want to be able to establish ourselves with the businesses we have here in Sunbury,” she said.
Ocker took over the administrative role without pay, and she works everyday on various upcoming projects, board President Slade Shreck said.
Ocker, with the help Shreck, said the group has started to plan events, meet with community leaders and even start a small business group which will meet in March inside the Moose Lodge on Market Street.
“We want to show our businesses we are here for them,” Shreck said. “This group started by Jody (Ocker) and I will give our businesses a chance to interact with each and see how we can all work together.”
Ocker is also responsible for starting “ThinkSUNBURY,” which was formed in 2021 with inspiration from the Sunbury Community Partnership Forum, which Ocker began in 2020.
Ocker has held several business events for people to come to the Albright Center, on 5th Street, in Sunbury, and meet with owners and get to know what Sunbury has to offer.
The ThinkSUNBURY committee continues to provide a forum for stakeholders from across the spectrum of the community to partner and collaborate toward reaching common goals for community and economic development in Sunbury.
Shreck said he also believes SRI will make a difference for businesses in 2023.
“We will have much more of a voice this year,” he said. “We want to be able to advocate for our businesses and for our community.”
The Albright Center is also undergoing some major construction and should be ready to open by the summer, which will allow the venue to be used for various events, officials said.
Ocker said Mayor Josh Brosious and City Council meet with SRI officials, and they all agreed to work together for the betterment of the city.
Ocker said Brosious began the relationship when he decided to host meet and greets at various locations through the city for residents to come and meet with business owners.
Ocker and Shreck said they want to expand on that and offer more events through the year.
The Small Business Organization meeting will be held at 6 p.m. March 20, with the purpose of facilitating communication, building relationships, and creating a business environment that supports economic growth, Shreck said.
“We want to all work together,” Shreck said. “This year will be a big year for SRI.”