SUNBURY — Ten years after taking over the family business, Tony’s Custom Tailor Shop owner Brenda Reichenbach is moving to a new location on Market Street in Sunbury.
“I’m taking a big leap and going to a bigger place,” said Reichenbach of the move from 413 Market St. to 106 Market St.
She and her husband, Kevin Reichenbach, spent Friday setting up the new location and decorating the large rooms for the holidays in preparation for the Thursday, Dec. 1 opening.
“We will be open for Late Night Shoppers Night,” he said.
Brenda Reichenbach purchased the tailor shop in 2012 from her uncle, Tony Castellucci, who ran the business with his wife, Tina, for 28 years.
“My uncle wanted to retire and I hated the idea of losing a business in Sunbury, especially a family business,” she said.
Reichenbach spent a year shadowing Castellucci and learning his way of sewing to provide longtime customers an easier transition.
Family members of Reichenbach help out in the shop, with Kevin Reichenbach taking vacation time from his job to assist during the busy prom season.
In the decade since she’s owned the business, Reichenbach said the work has grown and the new location will allow her to provide and display more products. It features a spacious area for sewing, a room for client consultations and a large fitting area.
“Everything will be separated and more comfortable when I get big wedding parties,” she said.
In addition to serving more brides and grooms, Reichenbach said, requests for clothing and formal wear alterations have been expanding, which she attributes in part to the growth in online clothing purchases.
The shop also provides formal wear rentals and sales. Reichenbach said she is able to rent specific items, such as vests, shirts, belts, ties and socks in the event customers don’t need an entire suit.
The Reichenbachs credit Castellucci with building a solid business that continues to thrive. They honor him with metal letters spelling out his first name in the shop’s vestibule.
Tony’s Custom Tailor Shop will reopen Thursday, Dec. 1. The hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays by appointment only.