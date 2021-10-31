SUNBURY — If you want some “chaos” in your life, then two Valley residents have a “sweet” spot for you to go.
“Sweet Chaos” is a new ice cream shop and restaurant that is now open at 901 Market Street in Sunbury and most residents of the city will remember exactly where it’s at.
The former Hurr’s Ice Cream building is now home to Bobbi Jo Rodriguez, of Milton, and her partner Brandon Walburn, of Turbotville, owners of Sweet Chaos.
“This is a building I have wanted for many years,” Rodriguez said. “When we had the opportunity to get it we jumped on it.”
Hurr’s closed its doors several years ago and Rodriguez and Walburn said they are excited to keep the ice cream tradition inside the building alive, as well as provide homemade foods.
“We are very happy because since we opened the doors in September we have been busier than expected,” Walburn said. “It’s been really great.”
The two purchased the building in 2020 and worked to make some changes through the pandemic. One of those was adding outside seating. The two build a patio with several chairs, a fire pit and a relaxing atmosphere, Walburn said.
“We want people to come and relax and just enjoy the outside,” he said.
One of the feature items will be “Old Forge Style Pizza,” Rodriguez said.
The style of pizza is square slices and has a unique flavor, Rodriguez said.
“We wanted to bring things to the area that are not here,” she said. “We are also going to be starting various soups and other homemade items.”
Walburn said the cheesesteaks are another specialty as they duplicate a Philadelphia-style sub.
“We have our own brand to things and we are excited for people to come in and see us and try us out,” he said. “We couldn’t be happier here in Sunbury.”
Councilman Chris Reis said he personally visited the establishment and loved the food.
“This is great for the city,” Reis said. “I am glad they chose Sunbury and I have been there myself and had great food and great ice cream.
“I wish them the best of luck and hope they succeed.”
Hours of operation are Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. and they are closed Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s.
For more information visit Sweet Chaos on Facebook.