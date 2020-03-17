Systems coordinator gets 'best of both worlds'

LEWISBURG — Emily Ruhl’s job at Evangelical Community Hospital as assistant laboratory information systems coordinator straddles clinical and technological aspects of hospital work.
Weekdays see her working behind a desk in an information systems role, troubleshooting electronic health records or building out lab tests. On weekends, she’s performing hands-on lab work overnight testing specimens sent down from the emergency department.
“In the joint role, I get the best of both worlds. I could see myself going either way,” Ruhl, 27, of Millmont, said. “I have kind of a unique role.”
Renee Hartman, administrative director of laboratory services, hired Ruhl — Hartman’s first hire. Hiring in the medical technology field is becoming increasingly difficult, Hartman said. There aren’t enough candidates, she said, describing the present situation for recruiting as “an all-time low.”
“Most people quite honestly don’t even know it exists,” Hartman said.
Ruhl worked at Evangelical for seven years, beginning as a part-time phlebotomist as she attended Messiah College in Mechanicsburg. She became a laboratory assistant in 2015 and upon receiving certification from UPMC-Susquehanna in 2017, took a job as a medical laboratory scientist. Last year, she began her role as assistant laboratory information systems coordinator.
Her schedule largely is first-shift weekdays with third-shift weekend work mixed in.
Ruhl is one member of a three-person laboratory information systems team. Her work involves bring new doctors into the hospital’s online systems, building out lab tests, fixing issues with the electronic health records.
Reports for providers must be timely and easy to read, Hartman said. “It’s critical so there’s no misinterpretation of results,” Hartman said.
When Evangelical and Geisinger announced a partnership in 2018, the deal included bringing the Evangelical into Geisinger’s EPIC health records system. Ruhl and her colleagues will be tasked to build out clinical, anatomical and blood bank systems for Evangelical. EPIC is slated to go online at Evangelical in July 2021.
“We’ll actually have to build the tests so when the result comes back into the lab system, it will connect with all the other systems,” Ruhl said, citing tests for flu, blood sugar and blood cell counts. “This is a huge project for us.”
Ruhl pulls on a lab coat for her weekend shifts. She prefers bright pink. She works alone. The ambient noise from lab machines is reminiscent of copiers running in a busy office. Motors from the many refrigerators hum throughout the lab. Specimens come via a pneumatic tube from the emergency department. A loud bell announces each delivery. She’ll use microscopes to analyze blood cells or a blood analyzer to check for things like clots. Urine, wound and blood samples come, and Ruhl tests for bacteria.
“This is a great field for people who aren’t super extroverted,” Ruhl said. “We’re doing meaningful work.”
Hartman said it’s uncommon for someone to bounce between medical and technological roles like Ruhl does. The knowledge of both areas aids her work in each role, Hartman said, adding that the experience could inspire an evolution in medical technology positions at Evangelical.
“I think it was really a stroke of genius and pure luck. The fact she’s so well-versed in multiple positions in the lab,” Hartman said. “She knows the struggles we’ve had with our information system. You can learn information technology but you can’t learn lab work without going through a medical technology program. I don’t mean that to be arrogant, but it’s true.”