MILTON — T-Ross Brothers Construction, Inc. has moved its offices from 90 Weaver Lane in Montandon to expanded, renovated space at the former Montandon Elementary School, 2733 State Route 45, Milton.
The company hosted an open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony recently.
The open house provided guests with an opportunity to see the transformation from an elementary school building to corporate office space.
The new facility measures approximately 18,000 square feet, featuring 29 offices, three conference rooms and plenty of room for growth.
One feature that is still in place today is the former school’s gym. During the open house guests were invited to the gym for hors d’oeuvres served by The Hillside Catering, beverages provided by Jackass Brewing Company and Shade Mountain Winery, and music provided by Saxman Ravi.
A unique feature that captures attention just inside the entrance is a unique water feature that incorporates the company logo.
The building also features custom glass installed by Reliable Glass Construction, Inc. offering a lot of natural light into the building and wide views of the outdoors.
T-Ross Brothers has also launched a new website — trossbrothers.com — featuring the company’s history and information along with testimonial videos and photos showing some of their many projects.