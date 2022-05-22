At PPL Electric Utilities, ensuring the safety of our employees, customers and the general public is the most important thing we do.
May is National Electrical Safety month. And while we do spend a lot of our time educating our employees and the adult public about being safe around electricity, we know that it’s just as important to teach those safety lessons to little ones too.
That’s why we’ve invested in educational tools and materials to help children learn more about being safe around electricity.
From school presentations and resources for teachers to live exhibits and books, we have multiple ways for our littlest customers to grow their minds and learn about electrical safety.
Since 2015, we’ve taken electrical safety lessons to schools across our 29-county service territory through a partnership with The National Theatre for Children, and we recently hit a major milestone with the program.
Over the past seven years, we’ve reached more than 120,000 students in schools throughout eastern and central Pennsylvania. That’s nearly 15,000 children per year!
And not even the pandemic could slow us down. When COVID-19 required us to socially distance, we adapted the format of our program to a digital model where kids could watch the performances via live streams over the web.
This spring, we partnered with 37 schools throughout the communities we serve so the kids could meet “Captain Wattage.”
In fact, right here in the Central Susquehanna region we visited Joseph C Ashkar Elementary, Millville Area Elementary, Salladasburg Elementary and Susquenita Elementary and reached 552 students.
In addition to the theater program, we have other ways to promote electrical safety with the young ones in our communities. This includes:
n Our free children’s book — “How We Stay Safe Near Electricity” — that teaches youngsters about electricity, electrical components, and what to do — and not to do — to stay safe around them.
The book is available for download at: pplelectric.com/kidsbook.
n Our children’s educational safety website that’s geared towards kids, their parents and educators. It teaches visitors about electricity through games, activities pages and more. Visit ppl.e-smartkids.com to find more about electrical safety and energy science.
For more information on our all of our safety programs, visit online: pplelectric.com/safety.
Tracie Witter is the regional affairs director for PPL Electric Utilities.