When the Midd-West School District superintendent retired recently, this was an excellent opportunity for the formation of a consolidated Snyder County School District with only one superintendent, one business manager, one athletic director, etc. and one school board.
It was also an excellent opportunity to eliminate per capita, earned income and other unfair school taxes and to equalize property tax rates for the county taxpayers, including renters who pay them indirectly.
Salaries for all employees could also have been equalized, and there could still be three learning centers located in the eastern, middle and western areas of the new administrative school district with each having separate activities, including interscholastic sports.
Elimination of duplicate bus routes would have been another plus, as well as specialized centers of learning for agriculture, college preparation, etc. Unfortunately, this consolidation didn't happen, and as an old expression says, "they heard the whistle, but they missed the boat."
David L. Faust,
Selinsgrove