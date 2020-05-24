By Allie Grilland Matthew Rousu
Susquehanna University
Congratulations to high school graduates who are celebrating the completion four years of high school.
Kudos to you for reaching this milestone under some very unique and challenging circumstances!
Some graduates may be interested in jumping straight into the local economy by looking for a job. If this is you, that’s great, and we gave some tips for those looking for jobs in the April 5 and April 12 editions of the paper.
If you are a high school graduate who is thinking about college or has already committed to an institution, we’d like to offer some advice to make the most of the next three months to ensure you are both college and career ready.
Be curious, ask for help
You, and your supporters, are likely facing uncertainty.
The good news is that colleges and universities are facing the same uncertainty and want to hear from you as you navigate questions related to your transition to college. If it’s financial uncertainty, we’d recommend setting up a meeting with your university’s financial aid office to explore options and prepare a financial plan.
If you’re worried about classes and academic success, there are offices that exist to support you. A common myth is that colleges are closed and quiet over the summer.
While there is less activity, faculty and staff are generally preparing for the upcoming year and would happily answer your questions.
If you’re already concerned about the career prospects you will face four years from now when you graduate from college, I’d recommend looking at the college and university professional outcomes to view the university’s network of employers, graduate schools, alumni, and perhaps most importantly, the school’s recent placement rate.
Jump into career search
Your future employers are seeking job candidates who can successfully manage their own career. They want employees who have a keen understanding of their strengths, values, and talents and how they manifest in the world of work.
Determining your major and exploring the possibilities within your major is a key step to the career discernment process.
As soon as you’ve committed to a university you can begin to utilize it’s resources. Consider making an appointment with faculty, academic advisors, or career centers to begin exploring possibilities in your major and determine the key experiences you’ll seek out before stepping foot on campus.
Reflect on virus impacts
As much as we ask you to do in the earlier points, now it’s time to think. Many educators and future employers for years to come will likely want to know how you self-managed through the Covid-19 pandemic
. How did you pivot from in-person to online education and what key competencies did you develop? How did you manage your daily commitments? Did you make any mistakes that you learned from?
Try to think how you’ll pitch your pandemic skill-building to an employer in a way that is authentic and skill-based. The best way to approach this is to highlight a few specific examples that highlight the skills you’ve developed.
While there’s much uncertainty out there with the economy and many summer activities you may have wanted to engage in that aren’t available, there are opportunities for you to use this time productively as you get ready to start your college career.
Allie Grill is associate director of the Career Development Center at Susquehanna University and Matthew Rousu is dean of the Sigmund Weis School of Business at Susquehanna University.