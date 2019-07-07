One of the biggest decisions many students – and relatedly their parents – will face is choosing a college or university.
With literally thousands to choose from, the options are staggering.
For those considering business schools, here are a few things to think about that will help you choose the school that is best for you.
This is the first of two articles in a series. This article will focus on tips specific to business schools. The next will be more about the university as a whole, which is also crucial.
AACSB accreditation can help you shorten your list to consider.
While accreditation might not sound interesting, it is important. AACSB (Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business) International is widely regarded as the top business school accrediting body.
Employers know that top schools have AACSB accreditation and I personally know someone who was not considered for a job and was explicitly told it was because the school from which they graduated wasn’t AACSB-accredited. Check that the business school you are considering has it.
Now that you have a list to consider, what makes each business school special?
No business school can do everything, but all have strengths and reasons they are special. At the Sigmund Weis School of Business at Susquehanna University, every student is required to study away from campus.
Additionally, in the class of 2019, 30 percent of students completed an internship in a foreign country prior to graduation.
We also integrate a top business curriculum with a liberal arts education and environment. Other schools have different focuses and are also fantastic.
Find out what makes each school you are considering special and what matters most to you.
n What is the job placement rate?
Improving one’s job prospects is not the only reason to go to college – but it is an important factor to consider. One easy statistic to examine is the job placement rate six months after graduation. Colleges and universities are required to accurately report this information, so take advantage of it.
n What types of jobs are graduates taking?
Beyond the percentage who are employed, you should find out where graduates are being employed. I’m excited that we send students to some of the most prestigious firms in the world. But look beyond where the top students gain employment. There are a few questions you should ask of the business school. First, who hires the top graduates? This is easy for schools, as every school is happy to report where their top students are going. But what about the median student – the student who is average in the graduating class? And what about those who graduate, but in the bottom 20 percent of the class? (And by definition, every single school has 20 percent of their students graduating in the bottom 20 percent.)
A good business school will see graduates in the bottom of the class land good starting positions.
n Does this school have the major you want?
If you know what subarea of business (for example accounting, marketing, finance) you are interested in, be sure to check that the business school offers that program. If you do not know what you would like to major in, does the school offer opportunities for you to discover your passion and have programs that are flexible enough for you to land a job in the field you want after graduation?
There is much more to consider. Entire books have been written to help people navigate the college search process. But these simple tips should provide a good starting point for those who want to study business.
Matthew Rousu is Dean and Professor of Economics in the Sigmund Weis School of Business at Susquehanna University.