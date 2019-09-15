This summer I had the privilege of attending the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) national meetings/competitions in San Antonio, Texas.
Dozens of students from the Susquehanna Valley earned trips to compete (from Lewisburg, Milton, Selinsgrove and other local school districts).
For me, it was a privilege to see high school students who defy the negative stereotypes you hear, as these students are intelligent, motivated, hard-working, mature and caring.
But even some of the brightest people have trouble with finances throughout their lives. So what are the top pieces of financial advice we should strive to teach these and all kids? Here is what I came up with:
n Invest 15 to 20 percent of your salary.
Pensions are now rare, so future generations will have to self-fund their retirements. But people of all income levels can have a great retirement if they invest starting at an early age.
For example, someone who earns $30,000 a year and invests only 8 percent (much less than recommended) starting at age 21 and earns 6 percent interest (far less than the historical average in the stock market) will have over $500,000 by their mid-60s. That is with no raises. With raises, and investing 15 percent, you can retire with over $1 million.
When starting out, it can be tough to invest this much. It will require the willingness to resist buying a new car, a new TV, a new cell phone… basically, new stuff. While tough, the return on investing while young is enormous.
n Don’t buy just one stock — diversify.
As tip No. 1 says, you should invest consistently. Historically, the stock market has provided great returns.
If you are going to invest in stocks, history has shown that a winning strategy is to invest in low-fee mutual funds or index funds and then let your money grow.
Research shows that those who try to pick stocks do worse than those who diversify.
Buying an index fund isn’t an exciting way to invest. You won’t be able to brag to friends about your great stock-picking ability. But as financial author Ramit Sethi asks, “Would you rather be sexy or rich?”
Picking an individual stock might be something exciting to discuss at a party, but investing in funds is more likely to make you rich.
n Avoid credit card debt.Different financial experts will disagree on the merits of ever using credit cards. But all agree that carrying a significant credit-card balance is devastating.
With credit card interest rates, carrying a $5,000 balance throughout the year will cost you about $1,000. Avoiding credit card debt should be a priority, as credit card interest can be crippling.
n Get an emergency savings fund started right away.
During your first few months working full time, scrimp and save as much as possible to get an emergency fund in place.
This will have value for several reasons. First, modest emergency expenses that come up won’t be crippling and won’t force you into debt.
It’s not fun to dip into an emergency fund to cover unexpected expenses, but it is much better than going into debt (especially credit card debt) to cover those expenses.
A second reason an emergency fund can be valuable is that it makes it much easier for an employee to say “no” to doing something unethical or illegal. When you hear stories of people who commit workplace/white-collar crimes, they will often say they felt trapped.
Perhaps their boss asked them to do something inappropriate and they didn’t feel they could afford to say no.
With an emergency fund in place, you have the freedom to think more clearly about the ethics of a situation and will be more likely to do the right thing.
Finances are complicated even for the brightest business students — more complicated than four simple pieces of advice.
But these tips provide a start.
Those who follow these four tips will have more in their retirement accounts, will be less beholden to debt and will experience less financial stress than those who ignore them.
Matthew Rousu is dean and professor of economics in the Sigmund Weis School of Business at Susquehanna University