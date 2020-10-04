By Justin Strawser
SUNBURY — Two businesses opened their doors in downtown Sunbury within the last month after other businesses closed down during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Even with Big Bam Boo Tea Room, owned by Preston and Barbara Barden, opening on Sept. 14 at 8 N. 5th St. and Main Street Scents Candles and More, owned by Dawn Herlocher, opening on Sept. 19 at 30 S. Fourth St., and two other businesses in the process of opening as well, the state of the downtown is still a struggle in the city. Sunbury Revitilization Inc. Executive Director Derrick Backer said there are some options for assistance from the Small Business Assistance Grant as well as CARE funding.
“Unfortunately, even before the pandemic, it was hard for individuals to sustain a business in Sunbury for various reasons,” said Backer. “That is something SRI and other stakeholders are looking into and want to help. We want to facilitate prosperous businesses and make them successful, and help the ones that are already here. Unfortunately, the pandemic amplified everything.”
In the last 12 months, Dynamic Wings and Subs, Mamamac’s and The Edison Restaurant, both in Sunbury, closed down on Market Street, the last two due to the pandemic. The city in 2020 also lost large employers in UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury and the former Sunbury Textile Mill.
Backer said there is interest in 901 Market St., the former location of Dynamic and Mammamac’s. There are also early plans for a high end antique shop at the old railroad station at 100 N. Third St.
Backer said SRI and other stakeholders are having conversations about the best strategy moving forward for helping businesses in the city. One of those ways is applying to Northumberland County for part of the $8.2 million in CARES Act funding, which provides payments to state, local and tribal governments navigating the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
SRI’s application for the Small Business Assistance Grant will open on Monday and run through December 30. Small business applicants can be a start-up, new, or existing business located in Sunbury. Applications can be found at SRI’s website at sunburyrevitalization.org, submitted by email or sent by mail. If anyone has any questions or needs an application, call the office or email hello@sunburyrevitalization.org.
Big Bam Boo
Big Bam Boo offers more than 150 different ingredients — ginger, peppermint, birch, clove, lavender, for example — for herbal remedy teas, massage therapy and classes on Tai Chi and other martial arts.
They also have classes in bamboo flute making, plant identification, tea blending and pressure point self-care as well as women’s self-defense class and free movie nights.
The Bardens moved to Sunbury from North Carolina to be closer to family and open the tea shop. They originally talked to city property owner Frank Bellace, but his space on Market Street was too large and they instead connected with Meghan Beck, of 1337 Holdings LLC.
“We prayed about it and stepped out in faith, and we decided to come,” said Preston Barden. “We like Sunbury. The river is beautiful. The people are nice. It’s a nice medium-sized town.”
Customers are welcome toa free cup of tea when they stop in. They tell Barden what’s bothering them, like headaches, stress, or high blood pressure, and he blends a tea to help them feel better. If it helps, a week’s supply is $10 and two weeks is $18.
“We will keep making a cup of tea because we want to help you,” said Barden. “We’ll never turn anyone away.”
Barden, now age 60, joined the U.S. Army when he was 17 and was stationed in Hawaii where he first started learning martial arts in the Buddhist temple in 1977. When he left the military two years later, he worked with a teacher named Tarrow Ty Hayashi for 15 years. He and his wife have been together since 1987.
Candles and more
Herlocher is opening the Sunbury candle shop as her second location. She is also located at 202 E. Main St., Loganton. Local friends encouraged her to connect with Beck about opening the second shop.
“There’s all different types of items here,” said Herlocher. “There’s lots of things for every day use and gifts.”
Herlocher started in 2008 in a small shed on her property in Loganton and expanded in 2019 to a larger space on Main Street in Loganton. Her parents asked her to start making candles after their vendor in their shop moved on.
Both stores in Loganton and Sunbury sell her own blend of 200 aromas for candles, air fresheners, tarts, potpourri, soaps, hand sanitizers, lotions and other scents-related items. The stores also feature local vendors who create home decorations, hand crated items, furniture and other items; Sunbury features Peppermint Patty Creations and ANC Furniture.
“I love the area,” said Herlocher.
Big Bam Boo is open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and by appointment only on Sunday. Main Street Scents is open from 12 noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
A game shop
Now Playing, at 448 Market St., opened as a game shop in April. Business is going well, said business partner Colby Bastian.
“We’ve been able to expand our product offerings and services, and we’ve been growing steadily,” said Bastian. “Our customers and community are amazing, and we can’t wait to see the community continue to grow, and we hope to help enrich the gaming environment in Sunbury and the surrounding area.”