The Daily Item
SUNBURY — Approximately 3,660 people were unemployed in Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties in July, down about 400 from the number of people looking for work in June, according to the most recent report issued last week by the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry.
The total workforce in the four-county region is 88,500 and about 84,900 of those people were employed in July, according to the report.
Northumberland County had the highest unemployment rate in the four-county region at 4.7 percent, down from 5.2 percent in June.
The unemployment rate in Snyder County was 3.9 percent, down from 4.2 percent in June. The Union County rate was 3.3 percent, down from 3.7 percent in June and Montour County had a 3.2 percent rate in July, down from 3.5 percent in June.
The unemployment rate across Pennsylvania, a state which employs more than 158 million people, was 4.3 percent.
On Friday, the U.S. government announced that the economy added 315,000 new jobs in August.
The national unemployment rate stood at 3.7 percent in August, up from 3.5 percent in July.
State and local unemployment rates for August will be announced later this month.