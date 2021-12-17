The nursing shortage coupled with the exorbitant cost of hiring outside agency nurses to supplement staffing moved UPMC to create its own in-house travel staffing agency.
UPMC hopes to hire 800 nurses for the new initiative including former staff who left for more lucrative agency work.
The hourly rates are $85 for registered nurses and $63 for surgical technicians. It doesn’t approach the estimated $200 to $280 hourly rate the hospital system pays for outside agency nurses, John Galley, chief human resources officer, estimated. That cost is “tremendous and unsustainable” for UPMC and other hospitals, he said, accusing agencies of gouging at a time of crisis.
However, Galley and Chief Nurse Executive Holly Lorenz said Friday that they expect the competitive pay packaged with “better” benefits, $2,880 travel allowance and closer travel will entice qualified candidates.
“We’re seeing turnover we’re never seen before. We’re not unique. It’s not unique to nursing,” Lorenz said. “Our turnover actually doubled from last year.”
Lorenz said UPMC believes the in-house agency is the first of its kind in the country. It’s meant to retain current hospital nurses by easing shortages, scheduling and overtime, recruit new nurses and bring back UPMC nurses who left for more lucrative jobs with outside agencies.
The positions are open at careers.upmc.com and the first hires will begin work on Jan. 2.
“We’ve been losing nurses to agencies. They’re seeking a higher wage. This is a way to reconnect with them,” Galley said.
UPMC has 40 hospitals in Pennsylvania, Maryland and New York. Agency nurses may travel much further in that line of work. Lorenz said regional travel may be more attractive compared to migrating cross-country.
COVID-19 and non-COVID maladies caused patient capacity to surge in many hospitals including Evangelical and Geisinger in the Valley. Wait times in emergency rooms have climbed to hours, with Geisinger’s estimated last week at up to 10 to 20 hours. It’s also caused delays in ambulance service as EMS staff are tied up with patients waiting to get into hospitals.
UPMC has equipment and beds to treat patients. What’s needed is staff, Lorenz said.
Galley estimated UPMC has 800 outside agency nurses working within its facilities each day. The target goal of 800 in-house travel staff is a 1-for-1 swap. He said UPMC would consider hiring above that target figure and potentially expand the types of positions offered.
Both Galley and Lorenz said they expect the in-house travel staff needs to last years.
“We wouldn’t be doing this if it wasn’t going to help our core nurses and technicians. They’re the ones providing the bulk of the care,” Galley said.