SUNBURY — New life is being brought back to a city structure that has been vacant for at least a decade.
The former Edison Elementary School, at 700 N. Fourth Street was purchased by Strosser Baer Architects, LLC, earlier this year.
The firm will move its offices into the former school building after the major construction is complete, as well as rent a spot to city resident Chris Reis will be opening USA Ninja Challenge, which is a children’s program that offers fitness classes, gymnastics, climbing, cross-training, as well as other fitness activities.
Reis, who also owns Chris Reis State Farm insurance, said he has been looking for the perfect spot for his new venture and met with Rocky Baer and Ted Strosser, owners of Strosser Baer Architects LLC, and worked out a deal for him to put his new business inside the former school.
Reis said the 3,500 square foot space will offer children an obstacle course training facility.
Strosser said the firm has been interested in finding a unique “home” since 2018. Records show the school was built in 1901.
Currently, Strosser Baer Architects, LLC, is located on North 5th Street, and Strosser said he passed the Edison school on a daily basis.
“Once we got serious about finding a new home, it is literally the first place we looked,” Strosser said.
“The Edison is a tough building to re-purpose, its masonry bearing walls and split-level design makes certain options impractical.”
Strosser said once they toured the building, formerly owned by Mark Wolberg, of Sunbury, they fell in love with the structure.
“We quickly realized that putting our offices on the second floor made the most sense,” he said.
“This left the gym and first-floor classrooms open for a potential tenant.”
Strosser said the firm wants to engage in a faithful preservation project and restore as much of the building to its original condition as possible.
Reis said he spoke with Strosser and Baer he had an interest in the space.
“It seemed a natural fit,” Strosser said. “It is nice to see the building being repurposed for a tenant that focuses on physical activity.
With the gym now becoming an obstacle course, it is being brought back full circle to its original intended use, to serve kids and house physical activity.”
Reis said the program will include instructors teaching children ages 4 through 17.
Reis said he and his wife, Emily, wanted to start a new venture that had an impact on the community and do more for children in the Valley.
The opening date of the USA Ninja Challenge is set for mid-August.
For more information call 570-285-7461 or visit online www.ninjasunbury.com