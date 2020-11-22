This year has been like no other, and now the holiday season is upon us.
While those with children are dealing with special challenges this year, it is important to keep the “end goal” in mind – helping our children grow up to be productive adults.
One aspect of this is teaching about money and the economy.
The holiday season provides easy opportunities to provide financial lessons. Given kids’ excitement about possible gifts and how the idea of buying/receiving things is everywhere, lessons about how the economy and budgeting work may be more meaningful. Here are two simple ways to use this season to teach children about money.
n Discuss how Christmas affects the economy – and how it might be different this year
The Christmas season sees temporary workers take jobs in stores. Share that fact with your children. You could even frame it using basic economic reasoning. There is an increase in demand for buying items. Because of that, stores will have a higher demand for workers.
On the flip side, some people want to earn a little extra money to pay for the presents they buy their friends and family, so there is an increased supply of people available for work.
It’s a simple lesson, but teaching kids about issues like this helps to explain how the world works.
There are other lessons that the holiday season this year (2020) specifically provide.
Given that stores want to avoid big crowds for COVID-19 related reasons, many are offering their “Black Friday” deals over an extended period of time. This is an interesting development, and one that stores hope will allow them to keep customers from simply choosing Amazon or other delivery options.
COVID-19 concerns also make in-store pick-up more appealing to many. This is a good opportunity to talk to kids about why stores are making this change (to keep customers, stay in business).
You could discuss that this transition could be costly for stores, but that they must do this to compete and survive. All of these are simple lessons, but teaching kids about issues like this helps to explain to them how the world works.
n Discuss your Christmas spending and budget.
While discussing how the economy works is incredibly helpful, as parents, one of the best things you could do with your children to teach them about money is to talk to them about your finances regularly. Discuss your rent/mortgage payments, car payments, prices for vacations, and the cost of eating out in ways that are age appropriate.
Given the extra expenses at Christmas, a discussion with kids about what that means — budgeting throughout the year, possibly cutting back a bit on other expenses in November/December, etc. — will be valuable.
Researchers have estimated that the average family spends about $1,000 over the holidays. If you’re comfortable with it, give your children a ballpark estimate of what you spend. The more you talk about financial issues like this, the better prepared your children will be when they are adults making Christmas and other purchases.
The Christmas season is exciting for many kids. You can capitalize on this excitement by teaching them about money.
They will probably pay more attention than normal, giving these lessons more impact.
Matthew Rousu is dean and professor of economics in the Sigmund Weis School of Business at Susquehanna University.