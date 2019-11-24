The Christmas season is here again.
For those with kids, it can be a magical time. But it is also a good time to teach important financial lessons. Given kids’ excitement – and how the idea of buying/receiving things is everywhere – lessons might be more meaningful. Here are three easy ways to use this season to teach children about money:
n Make fun of commercials:
Some commercials this time of year are downright ridiculous. The easiest ones with lessons on what not to do might be the car commercials that show one spouse bringing home a new car or truck, putting a bow on it, and making it a Christmas present. This would be a terrible financial choice. To preface — if your friend, parent, or random stranger chooses to give you a car as a gift — that is fantastic, enjoy! But if your spouse gives you a car as a gift — it isn’t really a gift. Your family — you and your spouse — will be responsible to make the car payments!
What really makes this an irresponsible gift – and the lesson to discuss with kids – is that a vehicle is a big purchase and both members of a couple should be involved in this decision. Factors that should be discussed include the price that the family can afford, whether to buy new or used, and the type of vehicle that is best for the family’s needs.
n Discuss your Christmas spending and budget:
The No. 1 money tip for parents is to talk to kids about their finances regularly. Discuss your rent/mortgage payments, car payments, prices for vacations, the cost of eating out, etc. Given the extra expenses at Christmas, a discussion with kids about what that means — budgeting throughout the year, possibly cutting back a bit on other expenses in November/December, etc. — will be valuable. Researchers have estimated that the average family spends about $1,000 over the holidays.
If you’re comfortable with it, give your children a ballpark estimate of what you spend. The more you talk about issues like this, the better prepared your children will be when they are adults making Christmas purchases.
n Discuss the Christmas economy:
There are opportunities beyond your spending to discuss economic issues. One easy example — many stores hire additional workers over the holidays.
They do this because more people are going to stores to buy Christmas presents.
Share that with your children.
You could even put it in basic economic concepts. There is an increase in demand for buying items at the store. Because of that, the store has an increase in demand for workers. And some workers want to earn a little extra money to pay for the presents they buy their friends and family, so there is an increased supply of workers. It’s a simple lesson, but teaching kids about issues like this helps to explain how the world works.
The Christmas season is exciting for many kids. You can capitalize on this excitement by providing some lessons. What is great is they will probably pay more attention than normal, making these lessons more meaningful than most discussions about money.
Matthew Rousu is dean and professor of economics in the Sigmund Weis School of Business at Susquehanna University.