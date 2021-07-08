MIFFLINBURG — DQ Grill and Chill in Shamokin Dam underwent a remodel and was on the verge of an unveiling in March 2020. Then, the pandemic set in.
“I would come home at night at the very beginning,” co-owner Simona Lovik said Thursday before pausing to ensure her composure. “It was pretty scary.”
That’s a sentiment many shared at the outset of the pandemic that continues to spread COVID-19 globally. It’s slowed in the U.S. but hasn’t disappeared. Neither have the memories of the uncertainty it brought for small business owners.
The Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce hosted its first in-person, full-scale gathering for members since the start of the pandemic. The event, Business on Tap, was held in the game room at Rusty Rail Brewing Company in Mifflinburg. Dozens of members visited to network, have food and drink, and take tours of the brewery.
On Monday, the Chamber organized a ribbon-cutting at Lovik’s DQ franchise, one her family has owned and operated since 2000. It came more than one year after Lovik could have planned, but plans like that didn’t mesh with the pandemic’s first full year.
“It was actually completed right before the pandemic hit. We couldn’t do the unveiling,” Lovik recalled.
Sales surged
DQ shut down its dining room until this week and shifted to drive-thru-only operations. The drive-thru was reconfigured to accommodate two lanes of traffic. New booths, lounge seating, high-definition TVs were added in the remodel, and, eventually, so were health-safety measures like plexiglass shields.
Much to Lovik’s surprise, business at the drive-thru was incredible. After a near-dead first month in the pandemic, Lovik said customers returned in their vehicles. She took measures to ensure her employees’ safety, she said, and worked to keep them on the payroll with bonuses, raises and hazard pay. Hiring and supply-chain issues still challenge the business, but Lovik said her DQ came out of the pandemic successfully.
“We’ve done sales we never had in 21 years,” she said.
“We recognize a lot of businesses just weren’t equipped with the drive-thru and the setup we had to be successful,” added Lovik’s husband, Nils.
'Feel so lucky'
Art Thomas owns and operates two businesses. Meck-Tech Inc. is a professional engineering and land surveying company. Diversified Construction Inc. is a residential and commercial contracting firm. Both operate out of the Selinsgrove area.
“I feel so lucky in many ways,” Thomas said as he nipped a draft beer at the Chamber’s event.
He credited the Trump administration with introducing the Paycheck Protection Program and economic stimulus initiatives. He was grateful that the employees of his small businesses — both companies total 11 employees — didn’t come down with COVID-19.
Thomas said his businesses shut down for one full month before giving remote operations a try. By June 1, Meck-Tech and Diversified Construction reopened in-person, with restrictions and safety measures, and have remained open ever since.
“Our phone was ringing off the hook for surveys,” Thomas said of Meck-Tech, attributing property boundary retracements to a rush on the installation of fencing, pools, decks and the like. Diversified Construction benefitted from building additions and other construction projects.
Economic relief efforts helped people invest in their properties even as the price of materials skyrocketed, Thomas said.
“I know right now we have all we can handle through October,” Thomas said.
Now hiring
The price of materials may be part of what’s helped Amir Deas-Bey and his Danville-based shipping company, All Dey Enterprises.
An over-the-road trucker, Deas-Bey said Pennsylvania and other states in the Mid-Atlantic never offered much in the way of worthwhile deliveries. The money was out West, he said. That’s changed. The price of freight increased and shipping firms like All Dey benefitted from connecting more deliveries east to west, he said.
“It used to be hard to get a load out of here that would pay decent,” Deas-Bey said.
But being on the road during the pandemic was scary, he said. And it was confusing. Different states had different rules and attitudes. Florida was like a party, Deas-Bey said. When he got to North Carolina, though, the state seemed shuttered, he said.
All Dey has two drivers at the moment. The company is hiring.
“We’re the definition of a small business,” Deas-Bey said before answering how many drivers he’d like to hire. “10. That would be ideal.”