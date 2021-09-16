A Valley businessman expressed interest both in hiring employees from RR Donnelley in Lewisburg and acquiring the printing firm’s plant.
RR Donnelley issued a WARN Notice to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry that the plant would permanently close in November. An estimated 70 employees would lose work, according to the notice.
Steve Patton of Patton Logistics Group, Milton, said he contacted the plant’s human resources management on Thursday morning to let them know about job openings within the Patton Logistics Group: Watsontown Trucking, Patton Warehousing and Patton Logistics. He said he hopes to speak with RR Donnelley’s corporate leadership about acquiring the building at 1601 Industrial Blvd., Lewisburg.
“Once it comes on the market, I’d definitely be interested in it. I’m interested in the employees who are going to be displaced,” Patton said.
Patton said employees with the right skill-set will find opportunities within his company, calling that a priority.
As to the plant, which he estimated at 125,000 square feet, he said he’d have immediate use for third-party logistics services. Patton said that should he acquire the property, he’d transfer specific operations at his Milton properties to Lewisburg. That would open space in Milton to other immediate business opportunities, he said.
“That would really give me the ability to expand that service that we offer for a few clients and keep that facility active,” Patton said of the Lewisburg property. “I just want to keep expanding that business and this building would be perfect.”
Patton said the Lewisburg property would be used for co-packing or co-manufacturing, or perhaps simple palleted product storage. Should he get the building, he said more jobs would be created.