HARRISBURG — Employment in the local four-county Central Susquehanna Valley region increased by about 100 to 86,600 from March to April, according to new data released Tuesday by the state Department of Labor and Industry.
The monthly report shows that approximately 3,200 people were unemployed during April in Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties.
The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate stood at 4.1 percent in Northumberland County, 3.6 percent in Snyder County, 2.9 percent in Montour County and 2.8 percent in Union County.
The statewide unemployment rate was 4.1 percent and the national rate was 3.4 percent in April.
Valley Employment in April
|Region
|Labor Force
|Unemployed
|Rate
|Prev. Month
|Montour County
|9,300
|300
|2.9%
|2.9%
|Northumberland County
|41,700
|1,700
|4.1%
|4.4%
|Snyder County
|19,500
|600
|3.6%
|3.9%
|Union County
|19,300
|500
|2.9%
|3.1%
|Pennsylvania
|6,509,000
|268,000
|4.1%
|4.2%
|United States
|166,668,000
|5,657,000
|3.4%
|3.5%