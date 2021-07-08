Fans will be banned from Tokyo-area stadiums and arenas when the Olympics begin in two weeks, the city’s governor said Thursday after meeting with organizers of the pandemic-postponed games.
That means the Olympics from July 23 through Aug. 8 will be a largely TV-only event, after the Japanese government put the capital under a COVID-19 state of emergency because of rising new infections and the highly contagious delta variant.
Fans from abroad were banned months ago, and the new measures will mean no spectators in stadiums and arenas around Tokyo in both indoor and outdoor venues — with limited exceptions in the Games’ outermost event areas.
The declaration was made by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, and the spectator ban was agreed to by Japanese Olympic organizers, the International Olympic Committee, the International Paralympic Committee, and the metropolitan government of Tokyo.
Bucknell Professor Zhiqun Zhu, an international media expert on East Asian politics, said the Olympic Games without fans will be a “devastating blow” to Japan and the Suga administration. The prime minister took over in September 2020.
“Suga has not achieved much so far due to the pandemic and his short tenure so far, so a reasonably successful Olympics is crucial for him to remain in power. Now, nobody will expect the Games to be ‘successful,’ so Suga will be under tremendous pressure and criticism at home,” Zhu said.
“There have been reports about the Japanese public expressing deep concerns about the Games in the middle of a pandemic. Vaccination in Japan has been proceeding slowly, which also has led to much dissatisfaction,” Zhu said.
Tokyo reported 896 new cases Thursday, up from 673 a week earlier. It’s the 19th straight day that cases have topped the mark set seven days prior. Nationwide, Japan has had about 810,000 cases and nearly 14,900 deaths. Only 15% of Japanese are fully vaccinated. Compare that to 47.4% in the United States and almost 50% in Britain.
About 11,000 Olympians and 4,400 Paralympians are expected to enter Japan, along with tens of thousands of officials, judges, administrators, sponsors, broadcasters and media. The International Olympic Committee estimates more than 80% of Olympic Village residents will be vaccinated.
Potential losses
The state of emergency begins July 12 and runs through Aug. 22. The Olympics, which open July 23 and run through Aug. 8, fall entirely under the emergency period, while the Paralympics open Aug. 24.
Two weeks ago, organizers and the IOC allowed venues to be filled to 50% of capacity, with crowds not to exceed 10,000. The state of emergency forced the late turnaround, which was always an option if infections got worse.
The main focus of the state of emergency is a request for bars, restaurants and karaoke parlors serving alcohol to close. A ban on serving alcohol is a key step to tone down Olympics-related festivities and keep people from drinking and partying. Tokyo residents are expected to face requests to stay home and watch the games on TV.
It’s a serious hit for Japanese taxpayers and local organizers of the games, which already had been postponed from 2020 by the coronavirus. Japan is officially spending $15.4 billion on the Olympics, according to The Associated Press, and several government audits say it’s much larger. All but $6.7 billion is public money.
Hundreds of millions of dollars in ticket revenue will be lost, and that must be made up by the government. Fans also have endured months of uncertainty about whether the Olympics will go ahead.
Bucknell Professor Christopher Magee, who teaches international economics, estimated the cost of hosting the Olympics to Japan at $26 billion, a fraction of its $5 trillion gross domestic product.
Japan will lose money as most host cities and countries do, Magee said, but the losses are often negligible compared to the overall size of a large country’s economy.
“If hosting visitors and athletes leads to a spread of COVID and forces the government to close restaurants and impose travel restrictions, then the losses could be magnified considerably. The U.S. economy declined about 10% in the first two quarters of 2020, for instance,” Magee said.
“A similar decline in Japan would amount to a loss of about $500 billion, or about 20 times larger than the amount of money that Japan is spending on hosting the games,” Magee estimated.
Associated Press reporters Mari Yamaguchi and Stephen Wade along with Daily Item reporter Eric Scicchitano contributed to this story.