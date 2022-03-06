Timberhaven Log & Timber Homes, a Middleburg-based home manufacturer, received a national home building accolade as part of the 2022 Offsite Construction Awards, presented by the National Association of Home Builders’ (NAHB) Building Systems Councils (BSC).
The company was honored January 26, during the NAHB’s Pillars of the Industry Awards.
Since 1986, the BSC’s award programs has promoted excellence in systems-built housing. Front runners in the industry are honored at the annually for their innovative marketing strategies and unique systems-built housing designs.
“The Pillars of the Industry Awards honor some of the top builders and designs in today’s housing industry,” said NAHB Immediate Past Chairman Chuck Fowke. “NAHB is pleased to recognize the innovation and creativity these winners have demonstrated, especially in a year that was unprecedented.”
The annual NAHB Offsite Construction Awards are judged by an independent panel of industry experts. Recipients were recognized for excellence in achievement in a range of categories such as informative and aesthetically-pleasing websites, along with floor plan designs categorized by systems-built type and square footage.
“It is an incredible honor to be named a recipient of Jerry Rouleau’s prestigious timber frame design award.” said Lynda Tompkins, principal at Timberhaven Log & Timber Homes.
“We are sincerely appreciative of this accolade and value the recognition bestowed on Timberhaven by the BSC and NAHB.”
For a complete list of award-winning companies, as well as winners and projects from previous years’ competitions, visit the website at: https://www.nahb.org/awards