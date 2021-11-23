Small Business Saturday, a coordinated campaign encouraging consumers to spend big at small shops, arrives this weekend and brings with it billions in annual sales receipts.
The open-for-business holiday sees Main Street and Wall Street intersect. It’s a creation of American Express, after all, and it’s a seemingly ubiquitous marketing strategy that sees the blue-and-white “Shop Small” logo stuck to storefront windows coast to coast.
Across the U.S., consumers spent a combined estimated $19.8 billion on Small Business Saturday in 2020. The year prior, the estimate was $19.3 billion. In 2017, it was $15.4 billion. The estimates come from annual surveys conducted on behalf of American Express and the National Federation of Independent Business.
There are 42 retailers and restaurants in Lewisburg — both on and off Market Street — participating in a holiday shopping pass program. The pass, coordinated by Lewisburg Downtown Partnership, affords shoppers 15% of an item at each place on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday.
Farmhouse Fancy at 204 Market St., Lewisburg, open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, is among the participants. Owner Kristie McLeod isn’t certain what to expect this weekend but she’s hopeful.
“If it’s anything like last year, Small Business Saturday was really busy. We had a lot of people come out,” McLeod said, noting it was busier than Black Friday.
Supply chain disruptions plague inventory management for items far beyond what might be expected as holiday gifts. With gift-giving now front of mind and potential shipping delays threatening to jeopardize the habits of more than just procrastinators, some Valley merchants agree foot traffic could climb this year.
“We’ve been busy earlier this year,” said Crystal Reed, owner of Millie’s Boutique & Jewelry Bar at 94 Queen St., Northumberland.
Reed attributes that to supply chain issues, to some degree. There’s another factor: more small businesses. Reed said Northumberland’s retail options are growing and with that, more people feel inclined to shop local.
Millie’s is offering varied discounts on merchandise throughout the store on Saturday along with free gifts with purchases, while supplies last.
“We’re going to do our biggest sale of the year,” Reed said.
Laura Payne and her son, Albert, operate Comics Metropolis at 26 S. Third St., Lewisburg. Payne said the pandemic broadened interest in offline hobbies and reading materials. Shops like Comics Metropolis stand to benefit. She’s confident the store will do well this weekend. She said inventory is good and that some items don’t need discounts to move stock.
“Pokémon goes out the door whether we have it on sale or not. Same with Magic: The Gathering,” Payne said. “Anything Dungeons & Dragons oriented: all the books, the players handbook, the monster manual, the Dungeon Master’s Guide. Those will be flying off our shelves.”
Gary Hinkle and co-owner Levi Yost opened Hinkle’s Toy Barn on Nov. 12 at 1 Broadway St., Milton. It’s stocked full with toys and brands sure to satisfy collectors and kids looking for something to play with: G.I. Joe, My Little Pony, Funko Pops, Marvel, DC, Star Wars.
“There’s almost every square inch utilized in the store,” Yost said.
That’s evident from the store’s Facebook page: @hinklestoybarn. There’s post after post of photos showing the action figures, Legos and more available for sale.
Hinkle’s Toy Barn is focused on Black Friday this year. It’s open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. — a return to a not-that-old tradition of waiting for surprises on the day-of. Hinkle didn’t want to give away the exact specials.
“We want to have that as a surprise. The whole store will be on sale. It won’t be targeted for certain pieces, it will be for everything,” Hinkle said.
Brenda Bachman opened Driftwood & Sage Boutique on June 10 at 417 Market St., Sunbury. She’ll have discounts on custom T-shirts and the store’s signature homemade soaps and candles as well as jewelry, pottery and more. The store is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
“When you support a small business you’re putting food on the table for local people. It puts money back in the community,” Bachman said.