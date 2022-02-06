SELINSGROVE — Hotel business is rebounding from the COVID-19 pandemic that had a devastating impact on the hospitality industry, according to the American Hotel and Lodging Association (AHLA).
Kelly Fisher has worked in the hotel industry for 30 years and saw the drastic decline in business during the pandemic but said travelers are venturing out more now.
“It’s slow, but I do feel like it’s coming back,” said Fisher, general manager of the 70-room Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott in Monroe Township that opened last March.
Scott Shaffer had to close the Selinsgrove Inn for two months during the pandemic, but saw room occupancy pick up late last year.
“If last fall is any indication, it is recovering,” he said.
Despite the good news, Shaffer has decided to retire and put up for sale the Selinsgrove Inn he opened on Market Street in 2006.
Andrew Miller, executive director of the Susquehanna River Valley Visitor’s Center tracks the room tax collected by hotels in Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties and said he sees positive movement.
“The current room tax is at 84 percent of what it was in 2019.
It’s moving in the right direction,” he said.
Another indication that people are traveling through the tri-county area is the room sale revenue from overnight lodging and the optimism of area lodging operators who expect to fill more beds this year, Miller said.
In 2020, he said, room sale revenue dropped to $21.98 million from $34.49 million the year before. In 2021, room sales in the Valley rose to $30.06 million.
AHLA’s 2022 State of the Hotel Industry Report found that U.S. hotels lost a total of $111.8 billion in room revenue during in the past two years.i
The group is also projecting hotel occupancy rates and room revenue to approach 2019 levels, but revenue from meeting space rentals and food and beverage purchases are not expected to rise with it.
Leisure, not business travel, will continue to drive the recovery. In 2019, business travelers represented a majority of room revenue, at 52.5 percent. In 2022, the association projects business travel will make up just 43.6 percent.
“Hotels have faced enormous challenges over the past two years, and we are still a long way from full recovery,” said Chip Rogers, president and CEO of AHLA.
“The slow return of business travel and fewer meetings and events continue to have a significant negative impact on our industry. The growth of leisure and ‘bleisure’ (people who combine leisure and business travel) represents a shift for our industry, and hotels will continue evolving to meet the needs of these ‘new’ travelers.”
Fisher said she’s seeing a change in the room booking patterns.
Pre-pandemic, hotels she operated were “always sold out” Monday through Wednesday to corporate patrons, she said. Thursdays were always the least booked and weekends were traditionally made up with recreational travelers and now the Thursday through Sunday bookings are up considerably.
Fisher attributes the increased patronage to the colleges and local companies bringing in outside help to address the labor shortage.
On that front, she is hopeful that the staffing issues are also on the decline.
“In the last three days, I’ve gotten 20 job applications,” said Fisher.