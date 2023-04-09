NORTHUMBERLAND — W&L Subaru has announced its celebration of “Subaru Loves the Earth Month” by helping Northumberland and surrounding communities recycle.
Throughout the month of April, W&L Subaru will help divert trash from community landfills in partnership with TerraCycle by offering free recycling waste streams.
To date, W&L Subaru and Subaru retailers throughout the country have successfully recycled more than eight million pieces of trash.
These efforts have transformed hard-to-recycle waste into useful goods such as benches, picnic tables, playground materials and more, benefitting local communities.
W&L Subaru employees and community members can participate by recycling disposable cups and lids, snack wrappers, coffee, tea and creamer capsules in-store within TerraCycle Zero Waste Boxes.
Service Lane recycling and community recycling options will offer additional opportunities to divert trash from landfills.
W&L Subaru is also recycling its used cabin air filters and plastic vehicle waste as part of the initiative.
On April 19, W&L Subaru will celebrating “Subaru Loves The Earth” by teaming up with SUMMIT Early Learning Center in Mifflinburg to spruce up the area and make it even more beautiful and enjoyable for the kids who attend and play at the center.
The dealership’s team will join with local Subaru ambassadors and SUMMIT employees to lend a hand cleaning up the playgrounds, freshening up the mulch beds, planting trees and flowers and tackling other projects to help give back to our community.
To learn more about Subaru Loves to Earth and the community work visit online at: subaru.com/earth.