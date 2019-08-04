By Justin Strawser
SUNBURY— The owners of Wake & Wire Coffee want their customers to take a step back in time when they enter their new shop along Market Street.
Derek Wolfgang and Dave Taylor opened the coffee shop in July at 245 Market Street near Cameron Park in the former YMCA building. The small store is a throwback to the early 1900s with inspiration from the city’s history, including Thomas Edison.
“We created an immersive coffee experience, we wanted to take you back in time to when Sunbury was vibrant, there was innovation and industry and the downtown was booming,” said Wolfgang, 38. “The environment is taking you back to that era.”
The two business partners grew up in the Paxinos area. Together, they co-own Dvelopd LLP, a start up that provides a variety of modern technology, mobile app development solutions, interactive products and services to businesses and individuals. They also developed Retro-Spective, an app that takes people on a digital tour of 20 historical locations in Sunbury. Both men travel a lot: Wolfgang is an environmental health and safety manager for a company out of North Carolina and Taylor is an applications consultant for a company out of Quakertown.
When they were developing a loyalty app for Profile Coffee and Roasters in Elysburg four years ago, the friends said they “fell in love with coffee” and decided to open up their own coffee shop in downtown Sunbury. They rented the space in August 2018 and have been renovating the space over the last year.
“We don’t want somebody to come in and say it’s just another coffee shop,” said Taylor, 37.
Six tons of chocolate
The coffee bar is modeled after Edison’s lab, which is featured in a framed photograph hanging on the wall.
There are also artifacts hanging and placed around the shop, including record tubes gas blow torches, advertisements, a floor console radio, magazines, books, vintage bulbs, signs, bottles, a couch and a copy of a 1927 map of Sunbury.
Even the coffee — called 1925 Vintage Roast — is a reference to a moment in the city’s history. On May 27, 1925, a train crossing the Susquehanna River crashed and spilled six tons of chocolate into the water.
The coffee is single origin from Veracruz, Mexico, with a hint of chocolate and lime. It is locally roasted by Profile Coffee in micro-batches, meaning it’s fresh coffee every week.
The concept is simple, said Wolfgang: there’s one size of cup.
There’s hot coffee, cold brew, flavor shots of hazelnut, caramel and vanilla, sauces of chocolate and caramel, hot tea, hot chocolate, pastries and baked good from Packer House in Sunbury and La Jaunt Bakery in Elysburg.
The name Wake & Wire has multiple meanings. The “wake” refers to waking up with a cup of coffee as well as the wake of a boat in the river. The “wire” refers to being wired from drinking coffee as well as a reference to Edison, who gave The Hotel Edison the first commercial, three-wire electric system in 1883.
‘Something Sunbury needed’
Sunbury doesn’t get the notoriety it should, Wolfgang said.
“Sunbury doesn’t have a coffee shop like this, and this is something Sunbury needed,” he said.
They also sell soaps made from the 1925 Vintage Roast from Mill Soap Company in Lewisburg, candles, ornaments resembling test tubes and medicine bottles to take the roast home.
Ronny Rodriquez, owner of Big Mambos Latin Bistro, is a frequent customer and loves “absolutely everything” about the shop.
“The attention to detail, the hospitality, the owners are brilliant,” said Rodriquez. “You walk in here and it’s like you walked into the ‘40s. Everything is perfect. I absolutely love this shop, hands down.”
Christian Cianflone, an employee of Sunbury Dental Lab, said the shop is close to him.
“It’s easy to walk over,” he said. “Especially when it’s hot, I love the iced coffee. It’s right across the street. Supporting local businesses is nice.”
The store is open 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.
They also host special after-hour events with live music, author meet-and-greets or vinyl nights.