DANVILLE — Local Walmart stores and Sam’s Clubs kicked off this year’s Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals fundraising campaign to help treat local children who are sick or injured.
All money raised during the CMN Hospitals campaign directly benefits Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital to fund critical treatments, pediatric medical equipment, research and charitable care.
The Walmart — Sam’s Club CMN Hospitals campaign runs through July 7.
“For 32 years, Walmart and Sam’s Club associates have been helping families in their communities live better by raising funds for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals,” said Walmart Market Manager Randy Mummert. “Every day in our community, the amazing team at Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital gives everything they have to provide hope and love to thousands of local children and their families.
The need here in Pennsylvania is great, and we continue to be inspired by the willingness of our customers to generously donate to a cause that impacts so many beautiful, young lives.”
To date, Walmart and Sam’s Club associates, members and customers in Pennsylvania have raised more than $11 million for Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital, most of it one dollar at a time.
On a national level, Walmart and Sam’s Club have raised more than $1 billion for CMN Hospitals; the largest cash amount ever raised by one company for a nonprofit in North America.
The need is staggering — 62 children enter a Children’s Miracle Network hospital for treatment every minute. Helping these children is easy, here’s how to participate:
n Donate $1 or more at the checkout lane or self-checkout of any local participating Walmart store or Sam’s Club
n Spread the word and encourage others to support the CMN Hospitals campaign via social media with custom CMN Gifs and the hashtag #HelpKidsLiveBetter