MILTON — Sabrina Strassner has dreamed of opening her own bakery since she was a child.
The 2010 Warrior Run graduate realized that dream in November when she purchased the former business of Cinnful Treats and opened it as Baked By Brina at 54 S. Front St., Milton.
After an incredibly successful November and December, Strassner and her husband, Zack Branning, took January off to move into a new apartment. They are ready to re-open in February—just in time for Valentine’s Day with a special menu.
“Business has been great,” said Strassner, who opened the doors on Nov. 12.
“We sold out by 2 (p.m.)on the first day. In the first week, we had to close a day to catch up on baking. Through Thanksgiving and Christmas, we couldn’t keep anything on the shelves.”
The bakery “offers everyday sweets as well as custom treats,” including cupcakes, sticky buns, cinnamon rolls, cookies, brownies, cannolis and custom order cakes. Customers can also order hot and cold drinks, including coffee, tea, hot chocolate, and lemonade and iced tea with flavor shots.
Strassner earned an associate’s degree in baking and pastry arts from Penn College in Williamsport in 2012. She interned at the Country Cupboard bakery, was a bakery manager for Weist in Milton, Lewisburg and Selinsgrove and worked as a cake decorator for Publix in Florida for two years. She moved back to Milton in August to be closer to family and learned Cinnful Treats was for sale after the passing of owner Pamela Young.
Strassner, who got married in April and was working as a bartender in Lewisburg, was hesitant at first, but she kept thinking about the sale. It didn’t take much longer to make a decision to move forward with her dream.
Between opening day and New Year’s Eve, Strassner said she sold 1,800 cupcakes, including 150 cupcakes a day and 700 in week one.
Strassner said she has baked since she was a 4-year-old child with her aunt Marie Smith, who passed away in December before she had a chance to know about the bakery.
“It’s so surreal being in here,” said Strassner. “I’ve been working toward this for 13 years.”
She and Branning, an artist and comic book creator who does art for the bakery, are the only employees right now. The goal is to hire other workers as well as introduce other baked goods like croissants and bagels.
Strassner said the big hits are infused cupcakes. She recently made a Fruity Pebble cupcake: a vanilla cupcake with strawberry cream cheese frosting, blueberry ganache drizzle with Fruity Pebbles cereal on top.
Frequent customer Sherry Bowersox, of Turbotville, said she went in a couple of times a week in December.
She works in Milton and often takes baked goods back to the office for her co-workers.
“It’s convenient,” said Bowersox. “It’s nice to have one back open in Milton. I like her delicious cakes and cookies. Every time you go in it’s something different.”
Bowersox mentioned Strassner’s infused cupcakes as well as the icing.
“I go in a few times a week and see what they have for the day,” she said.
The Valentine’s Day menu will include naughty cupcakes with adult-themed images and phrases; cakes and cupcakes; chocolate-covered strawberry cakes, heart cookies and rice crispy treats. She also plans to have a special red drink for the holiday.
Prices start at $34.99 for custom cakes. Cupcakes are $3 a piece, sticky buns and cinnamon rolls are $4 a piece, brownies are $2.50 a piece and cannolis are $3.99 a piece.
The hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Orders can be placed on Facebook at www.facebook.com/sabbalicioussweets. She is also available for weddings, birthdays, anniversaries, retirements and “just-because” custom cakes.