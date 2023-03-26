The Daily Item
HAGERSTOWN, Maryland — The Patton Logistics Group jhs announced that its subsidiary, Watsontown Trucking Company, is expanding its operations into the Hagerstown, Maryland, market.
With the opening of a new trucking operations center on a 16.055-acre property located at 14375 Breeze Hill Drive, company officials said they are positioned to better serve customers in Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.
This new location offers Watsontown Trucking direct access to Interstates 81, 70 and U.S. Route 11, expanding the service area and creating 50 to 75 truck driver and operations support staff positions, with the potential for continued growth.
“We are excited to expand our operations into Hagerstown and offer our customers improved service with faster transit times,” said Watsontown Trucking Company President Steve Patton.
“With our new location, we’ll provide more jobs and opportunities for people in the area while strengthening our presence in the region.”
Watsontown Trucking has 600 employees operating 475 trucks across the U.S. and Canada.