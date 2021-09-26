SUNBURY — Weis Markets celebrated the remodel and reopening of its Lewisburg store with three charitable donations totaling $3,000.
As a result of the remodel, the store now features a drive-thru pharmacy, new décor, expanded variety and wider aisles, company officials said.
As part of it reopening celebration, the Weis Markets store donated $2,000 to the food pantry program at the Lewisburg Elementary School, which serves food to insecure students and their families. The store also donated $500 each to the Lewisburg Children’s Museum and the Lewisburg Fire Company.
“This is the latest remodel of our Lewisburg store, which we have steadily upgraded over the years,” said Ron Bonacci, Weis Markets vice president of advertising and marketing. “With this remodel, we have improved our store’s overall convenience and enhanced its variety. We’re also pleased to donate to Lewisburg Elementary’ s food pantry program as part of our Fight Hunger program.”
Founded in 1912, Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) owns and operates 197 stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, West Virginia and Virginia. For more information, visit online at WeisMarkets.com or Facebook.com/WeisMarkets.