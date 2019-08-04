Weis Markets marks 10th year as a major sponsor of WNEP's Ryan's Run

SUNBURY — Allied Services Integrated Health System announces Weis Markets as a returning major sponsor of WNEP’s Ryan’s Run 10, the annual campaign to raise funds for children and adults with disabilities at Allied Services.
As a 10-year major sponsor, Weis Markets has donated more than $150,000 to Allied Services. The funds, along with donations from individuals, schools, businesses and other major sponsors, enable the non-profit health system to invest in cutting-edge rehab technology, services and staff to improve the lives of individuals with disabilities and life-changing injuries.
“We’re proud to be a Major Sponsor of Ryan’s Run and to be helping individuals and families affected by life-changing injuries and disabilities get the care they need” said Dennis Curtin, director of public relations at Weis Markets. “As a locally focused retailer, we are committed to giving back to the communities we serve and are pleased to be working with the Allied Team.”
On Nov. 3, WNEP TV’s Ryan Leckey and 50 other runners will take part in the 2019 TCS New York City Marathon.
Noted as the largest marathon in the world, the legendary footrace marks the culmination of the WNEP’s Ryan’s Run campaign and months of fundraising and awareness-raising for Allied Services. Weis Markets will be represented by Gary Puhala, Assistant Store Manager, Weis Markets in Mountain Top.
To learn more about the campaign, major sponsors and how you can get involved visit www.allied-services.org/ryansrun/ or call 570-348-1407.