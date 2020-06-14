The National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) officially determined that the United States is in a recession and has been since February.
It certainly isn’t a surprise — we have seen unemployment rates higher than at any point since the Great Depression.
The NBER defines a recession as “a significant decline in economic activity spread across the economy, normally visible in production, employment, and other indicators.
A recession begins when the economy reaches a peak of economic activity and ends when the economy reaches its trough. Between trough and peak, the economy is in an expansion.” Most textbook definitions of recessions include that GDP must drop for two consecutive quarters.
So now that we’re officially in a recession – what does this mean and what should we do about it?
Here are three things to consider as we continue through this recession:
n Don’t expect recovery to follow trajectory of the last recession.
The first thing to recognize is that this is one of the most unusual recessions of our lifetime, because it was caused by the government mandated shut down of suppliers and a dramatic shift in preferences for consumers, who simply stopped going out completely for a short period of time.
The recovery after the last recession was one of the slowest in our nation’s history. From a peak unemployment rate of 10% in October 2009, it took two years and one month to see a fall of 1.4% (8.6% unemployment). To contrast this with our current recession, the US unemployment rate fell by 1.4% from April to May.
It’s too soon to know how rapidly the economy will recover. I expect it will take a long time before we see the historically low unemployment rates of late 2019 and early 2020, but early evidence suggests this recovery should be much quicker than the previous one.
n Much still depends on COVID-19
The availability of a vaccine, and in its absence, widespread testing, will be key to seeing the economy return to normal. Until then, some industries will be hit particularly hard.
One of my family’s favorite activities is going to see musicals.
This isn’t possible right now, and Broadway is officially closed until at least Labor Day. Even when it reopens, the protocols will be much different until a vaccine is developed, and demand will be lower. Broadway shows aren’t the only activity COVID-19 will impact.
Restaurants may have to run at reduced seating capacity, and Disney World is reopening in about a month, but at a much lower capacity. All of this will be disruptive to the economy, slowing down the recovery.
n During this recession, prepare for the next one
Proper planning can make a downturn less stressful. For example, popular financial expert and radio host Dave Ramsey suggests saving a fund that can cover 3-6 months of expenses. This type of fund will make a downturn in the economy, and the uncertainty it causes, less stressful for you.
Building new skills and refining your existing skills will also be helpful, as it will ensure you have the necessary training to work in jobs that are available.
Even if we rebound quickly, we’ll have another recession at some point. Being prepared will make the next recession easier to handle.
The US is in a recession again, after enjoying perhaps the greatest economy in the world’s history over the past couple of years. I hope that considering these perspectives will be helpful for this and the inevitable expansions and recessions of the future.
Matthew Rousu is Dean and Professor of Economics in the Sigmund Weis School of Business at Susquehanna University.