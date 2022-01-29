With the two-decade-old question of what is happening at Great Stream Commons seemingly now answered, county leaders, developers and real estate agents are shifting to what future economic development will look like in Union County and in the Valley.
At the 500-acre Great Stream Commons, all but 48 acres are accounted for. Structures are going up across some locations and plans are in the works after recent purchases.
The focus now moves back to developing existing locations across the county and region, including the soon-to-be-vacant Country Cupboard Restaurant and Shop, which is what many developers have been looking for all along. Focus Central Pennsylvania, an economic development organization covering seven regional counties, shows 42 commercial properties available, a mix of land for development and existing structures ready to be reoccupied.
Shawn McLaughlin, Union County’s director of planning and economic development, said roughly 70% of requests for economic development in the region are companies seeking existing space without the burden of development. It means locations like Country Cupboard and the old Weis Market location just down the road on Route 15 should be desirable.
The properties already have utilities, highway access and plenty of parking. All they lack is a developer.
“If we would have had an existing building at Great Stream Commons, selling it would have been a piece of cake,” McLaughlin said. “Most of these companies and corporations that reach out to us, or if we get a lead from the governor’s office, they want a building that’s already up. They don’t want to buy raw dirt and have the risk and the time delays to go through permitting, construction and all that hassle. They want to move in on day one to a new modern building and we don’t have that in this region.”
Redevelopment
Focus Central Pennsylvania’s current offerings present a mix of developed — the former Walmart location along Route 15 in Lewisburg — and waiting to be developed, including 10 acres east of Route 15 in New Columbia.
Elected officials and those tasked with regional development said there is always interest in land and buildings.
McLaughlin said existing building inventory in the region was low for industrial manufacturing and commercial real estate and said developers were to build on a speculative basis here.
“There’s still a lot of local and regional developers who feel there’s too much risk for that yet in this market,” said McLaughlin. “There are buildings going up but we just don’t have that up here.
“If you think back twenty years ago, if we gave the land to them, we would have had taxable properties. But it’s a tough sell to taxpayers footing the bill. You still are competing against communities across the country and world who are giving land away,” McLaughlin said. “That’s how they’re attracting investments in their state and communities.”
Lauren Bryson, executive director of Focus Central Pennsylvania, worked with Union County to sell the property at Great Stream Commons. She said the future of development in the region is “a very big question,” noting how adaptability and flexibility will be key because current business owners will be driving the development.
“The majority of economic growth is going to come from existing businesses,” Bryson said. “It’s really all about creating the environment where existing companies can thrive.”
On its website, Focus Central Pennsylvania notes some of its recent sales, including the sale of a 380,000-square foot manufacturing facility on 34 acres for $12.5 million in 2016, an $8.1 million sale of a 260,000-square-foot building on 52 acres in 2018 — both in Union County — and a 120,000-square-foot building in Northumberland County that sold for $1.5 million in late 2020.
In the end, Bryson said she believes opportunities exist to build more local investments and growth.
“The growth is certainly going to continue,” Bryson said, noting Pennsylvania overall experiences “moderate, steady growth,” and said exponential growth of technology is something to look after. I don’t see growth slowing down next ten years, especially with infrastructure projects,” she said.
Infrastructure investments by municipal or county governments are key said Art Bowen, who spent almost 50 years in local real estate. Those improvements could help spur economic development in the region, along with timing for necessary regulatory approvals from local and state authorities.
“Extending sewer and water plus gas lines to areas which could accommodate this type development. Another factor is the amount of time to get approvals from the County, Municipality, and PennDot for the approvals and permitting,” Bowen said, adding processes can take a year or more before real estate can be sold or developed. “There should be a way to streamline process and approval times.”
Bowen seemed optimistic further economic investments could be forthcoming. He said recent real estate transactions over the past three years in the surrounding five-county region “suggest we are on the cusp of increasing activity and interest. Because of the bypass, there has been increased interest and sales anticipating the completion of this bypass. New motels have been built, land purchased for new businesses.”
“The Chambers (of Commerce) and local developers are bullish on the future as am I,” Bowen said.