LEWISBURG — The makeup of Market Street morphed over the first half of 2019 with businesses opening, closing and moving.
New to the downtown thoroughfare are the Lewisburg Delicatessen, 334 Market St., which opened March 26, and JR’s Soft Pretzels, 230 Market St., which opened Feb. 1.
Coming soon is the home decor store Farmhouse Fancy, 204 Market St., which plans a soft opening Aug. 6 followed by a grand opening Aug. 10.
The clothing boutique Jordanna Adams will debut a month earlier. It closed its Montandon store last week and will reopen July 5 at 308 Market St. with a grand opening planned for Aug. 17.
Farmhouse Fancy is Kristie McLeod’s first foray into small business ownership. McLeod worked as an X-ray technician for 10 years before becoming a stay-at-home mom. After 19 years, she’s returning to work — this time for herself.
“Market Street is the perfect place to open a business like that,” McLeod said of the store offering farmhouse and modern farmhouse decor. “It doesn’t have anything like that and we just love Lewisburg.”
Market Street didn’t have a traditional deli, either, when Lewisburg Delicatessen opened its doors. The reuben sandwich proves the most popular sandwich so far, said co-owner Cody Raker. A new addition to the menu, cheese steaks, may give it a run, though, Raker said.
Though foot traffic slowed with Bucknell University in its annual summer lull, Raker said the strength in business so far has him wishing they had installed a larger grill.
“Honestly, we didn’t expect the volume we’re doing,” Raker said.
Marian Stoltzfus helps run her family’s business, JR’s, with the help of two siblings. Her father, for which the store is named, opened the soft pretzel shop after the family moved north from Lancaster. They sold the homemade pretzels at a market in York and figured they’d try their luck on Market Street.
Pretzels of all flavors plus pretzel rolls like pepperoni and cheese, chicken-bacon-ranch and steak and cheese fill a menu more expansive than you’d imagine. There are breakfast pretzel rolls, too, plus homemade fudge, cheesecake, bottled soda, candy, carmel corn and a whole lot more than salted dough.
When scouting locations, having a college in town was a big plus, Marian Stoltzfus said.
“I don’t think we could have found a better town,” she said.
Lanie’s Bare Bowls, 302 Market St., closed its doors May 19. Ben’s Costume Closet closed its brick and mortar location in January at 310 Market St., but at the time offered select costume rentals and “gorilla grams” by direct order.
Mondragon Books, 111 Market St., opened a Radical Library on May 31 for progressive and socialist literature.
Betty’s, a boutique clothing store, consolidated in February with its sister store next door at 326 Market St., Wilson Ross.
Retrah, Dwellings and Gingerbread House underwent a consolidation of its own.
Dwellings moved directly across Market Street to its new location at 426 Market, right next door to sister store Retrah. Though each has its own entrance, the interior’s design allows free flow from one store to the other. The sign changed at the location but the name Gingerbread House remains in the window.
Owner Connie Harter said the change was necessary. The businesses wouldn’t have survived, otherwise, she said.
“It was 100 percent done strategically for survival,” Harter said.
Heavy truck traffic downtown spurred the change, Harter said, the kind of traffic other merchants cited in seeding the idea for a traffic corridor study in partnership with the borough and a citizens committee. She believes it’s keeping some shoppers away, makes for more difficult parking and pedestrian street-crossing, and an altogether less desirable environment for window shopping.
There are positives about the move, though. Harter said the change allowed for the best wares from all three stores to be housed together. For customers, there’s an ongoing sale at the former Dwellings location at 425 Market St. until the lease runs out at the end of August.
“It’s going to allow us to give the best customer service. We’re all under one roof,” Harter said.
Susan Kauffman, owner of Black Dog Jewelers, 437 Market St., and president of Lewisburg Downtown Partnership, said the traffic can be a struggle for merchants. She encouraged local shoppers to reacquaint themselves with the downtown.
“We get a lot of people from out of town,” she said of weekend business. “Weekends are busy in the summer. People make it a destination.”