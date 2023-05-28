DANVILLE — This is a time of year when all hands are needed on the job at area garden centers, said Jim Hovenstine, owner of Brookside Nursery on Route 11 in Danville.
“These three months are the busiest time of year,” Hovenstine said. “Right now, customers are looking for a little bit of everything, mainly a lot of annuals, hanging baskets. Vegetable plants are really hot right now.
“Everybody wants to do a garden,” he said.
Hovenstine tries to keep “a little bit of everything in his inventory, from small plants to large trees,” he said.
“Stuff from everything from $5 to $500. Something for everybody’s tastes and budget. I try to keep a big selection of everything for people building houses or contractors that might come in.”
Brookside is supplied through the year, not just in the spring, he said. “We keep everything open and in stock right through the fall.”
This year everything has been selling well, Hovenstine noted. “Not one thing more than another.”
The nursery even did well during the pandemic, he said. Everybody was home for about two years. Last year was tougher because of the draught. But this year, sales activity is up again.
In the next couple of months, Hovenstine will be ordering for next spring
He sells a full array of Perennials, annuals, vegetable plants, trees, and even Koi fish for water gardens.
A National Gardening Survey 2023, as conducted by the National Gardening Association, said “Inflation was a major factor for over half of respondents in planning to increase or decrease their level of participation in lawn and gardening activities.’
To combat inflation, the most commonly used household practices were using water wisely, buying plants on sale, and growing plants from seeds.
More than one-third of households surveyed anticipate increasing their spending on lawn and gardening products in 2023 compared to 2022, particularly for food gardening.
Olivia Roberts, of Danville, was checking out vegetable plants and wound up buying tomato plants at Brookside.
“You save a lot of money by growing your own,” she said at the checkout counter. “Ever seen the price of tomatoes at the market?”