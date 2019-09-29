By Lisa Z. Leighton
For The Daily Item
When it comes to feeding and treating man’s best friend, most dog owners are keenly aware that less is more – fewer grain fillers, more meat and protein sources, and less salt and sugar.
Boof Biscuit Company, located between Lewisburg and Vicksburg on Route 45, is named for owner Deb Mitstifer’s beloved blue heeler dog named Annie (aka “Boof”). Boof Biscuit Company has treated Susquehanna River Valley pooches to all-natural and preservative-free treats and birthday cakes since 2011.
Mitstifer says of Annie, “She became ‘boof’ because she was my beautiful dog, my booful dog, my boof, and I believe that every dog is their owner’s boof.”
Her adventure into the dog treat business started when, “I had the idea to make cheesecakes and cakes from home, but with four pets I couldn’t get a commercial license. But then I realized I could get a commercial feed license, so that’s what I did.”
Deb started to adapt well-established recipes and create her own, but taking extra effort to make them more amenable to diabetic pets, focusing on the sugar and salt content. Even the eggs in her recipes are locally sourced from her own backyard chickens.
Three treat sizes are available: small for dogs up to 10 pounds, medium for dogs 10 to 75 pounds and large for dogs over 75 pounds in flavors such as peanut butter, beef, bacon, salmon and chicken. Chicken and sweet potato jerky are also popular, because they are largely whole and no seasonings are added.
“Dogs either love or hate the sweet potato jerky,” she laughs, noting some have a texture preference or aversion to the chewiness.
Most of her treats are crispy and shelf-stable.
“Thanks to convection ovens, my treats can last from 6 months to a year and freeze well to last even longer,” she says.
In addition to dog treats and jerky, she also specializes in personalized special occasion cakes in a variety of flavors — apple, banana, peanut butter, carob and carrot for the cake, plus four frostings – peanut butter, carob, vanilla yogurt and cinnamon cream cheese. Now that fall has arrived, pumpkin is a favorite additional flavor and closer to Christmas she takes care to package doggie Christmas cookies.
Boof Biscuit can be found weekly at the Lewisburg Farmers Market on Wednesdays and at the Crossroads Market in Gratz on Fridays. On a given Wednesday, she can sell 19 boxes of peanut butter alone, all of which are hand-cut.
She even ships across the state, region and country. She recently had a customer who moved from Florida to Idaho, and they requested that treats be shipped to both locations.
More info about Boof Biscuit, including a form for special custom dog cakes and shipping rates, can be found online at: annieboof.com or search for the business on Facebook.