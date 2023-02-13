DANVILLE — The list of books giving tips on good salesmanship is lengthy.
But on Thursday, Dennis Hummer, assistant director of business incubation at Bucknell University’s Small Business Development Center (SBDC), will be conducting a presentation that looks at the same subject from a different perspective.
The event, at StartUp Danville, in collaboration with Seven Mountains Media, is titled: “Embracing Your Inner Salesperson: A Serious Conversation on How Not to Be the Worst Salesperson Ever.”
The event, in person or live online, begins at 9 a.m.
Prior to joining the Bucknell SBDC 10 years ago, Hummer spent 25 plus years in professional sales roles. These years were spent predominately in food service and residential construction.
He owned a small eatery “The Muffin Man” for nearly ten years. He sold that business more than 18 years ago and was a division mnager for Haubert Homes, a custom home builder based in Camp Hill, before joining Bucknell’s SBDC in 2013
“We all have had bad sales experiences in our lives,” he said. “Invariably they center around poor communication. In our sales conversation next week, we’ll explore ways to better communicate with prospective customers.
“I’ll share many life experiences (stories) with our audience on Thursday,” he added. “I’ve had so many experiences and I’ve screwed up sometimes. It’s not even funny.”
This will be an interactive session and there will be plenty of opportunities for the audience to share and ask questions.
“I wish it was as easy as giving the audience five things to do or not do to make them a good salesperson. That might be part of the problem,” he said.
“Today, it seems like everyone wants to go out and buy a book or watch a Youtube video to know exactly how to be the best at something,” he said.
“I imagine there are thousands of books and videos and seminars on sales tips and techniques, but selling is personal, it’s relational, and it’s unique to the gifts and talents of the individual.”
He said that people think there is a magic book or formula that allows them to do sales perfectly. But selling is personal, it’s rational, and it’s unique to the gifts and talents of the individual, he explained.
“Yeah. You can go out and get great selling techniques,” he said. Key questions to ask are:
n Do we know our product/service inside and out?
n Is our message clear and consistent?
n Do we bring any accidental biases into our selling?
n Have we properly trained all team members in telling “our version of our story” and not “their version of our story”?
n Do we know when to stop selling?
“But the message is much deeper than that,” Hummer said. “It’s really about ‘What are we communicating?”
In honor of the Super Bowl, Hummer said he will suggest during the workshop that selling is the original contact sport.
“We have more ways than ever to communicate today,” he said. “Whether it’s face-to-face or Facebook, the message needs to be consistent, relevant, intuitive, and efficient if you have any hope of reaching the customer, let alone getting them to make a buying decision!”
Those interested in attending the workshop can simply come to the event, starting at 9 a.m. Thursday at 418 Railroad Street, Danville.
Those who would like to attend virtually can sign up and obtain an internet link by visiting the Bucknell SBDC events page online at: pasbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events