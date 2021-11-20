Yes, Thanksgiving dinners cost more in 2021 — and it's been rising for years

A home-cooked Thanksgiving meal is costlier than ever, but the inflation-adjusted rate is less dramatic than the rise reflected on retail receipts.
The average cost is $53.31 to feed a standard turkey-and-trimmings meal to 10 guests this year, or less than $5.40 a plate, according to a survey from the American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF).
By comparing price-points alone, that represents a 14% increase above the average cost of $46.90 in 2020 — the largest in the survey’s 36-year history.
Adjusting for inflation tells a different story.
That same survey shows the inflation-adjusted cost at $19.27 and when accounting for inflation, the price hovered above and below $20 year over year since at least 2003, the data shows. It was $18.01 in 2020 and $19.13 in 2019.
“It will be the most expensive Thanksgiving ever if you don’t adjust for inflation. You could have said the same in 2007, 2000, 1993, 1986,” Matthew Rousu, dean of the Sigmund Weis School of Business at Susquehanna University, said.
Rousu was looking at the average price of food since 1980 — all foods, not just Thanksgiving-specific menu items — as tracked by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). With few exceptions, the price rises each year.
The university dean referred to an analysis by food and agricultural economist Jayson Lusk, who is the distinguished professor and head of the Agricultural Economics Department at Purdue University.
Lusk compared BLS data on the price of select food items and median wages dating to 1980. What he found is that for full-time employees earning median wages, it takes much less time to earn the money needed to buy ham and turkey. That’s, in part, a result of greater efficiency in food production. The same can’t be said for bread and potatoes, but those prices aren’t at peak levels, according to Lusk.
“Back in 1980, a worker earning the median weekly salary would have to work about 175 minutes (almost 3 hours) to earn enough money to buy a 20 lb. turkey. By 2019, (the data) shows the median worker only had to work about 80 minutes (1 hour 15 minutes) to buy a 20 lb. turkey,” Lusk wrote in his analysis. The 2019 turkey data is the last collected by BLS, he notes.
“Looking only at changes in the price of food over a long period of time doesn’t really tell us much about whether food is more expensive,” Lusk wrote.
Still, the average price as measured by the AFBF has never been higher. It rose above $50 just one other time, in 2015. AFBF’s own measurement of Thanksgiving meal costs rose 23 times since the organization first collected such survey data in 1986.
If the old adage is right, that timing is everything, now seems the time to buy a turkey.
Veronica Nigh, senior economist with AFBF, showed during a media conference Thursday that the average price of a frozen turkey dropped to 88 cents a pound the week of Nov. 12. That’s down from about $1.50, she said.
That’s because promotional pricing kicked in. Nigh said there was a 300% increase in the number of stores offering discounts beginning last week, which is later than prior years.
“Those shoppers who are shopping now should be able to avail themselves of significantly lower turkey prices than when our shoppers were out there a couple of weeks ago,” Nigh said.
Dennis Curtin, Weis Markets spokesman, said turkey and ham prices at the grocery chain are the same now as in 2020. Weis’ own frozen turkey is priced at 59 cents per pound, he said. Broadening scope, Curtin said that out of 84 “core Thanksgiving items” across varied departments, 75 haven’t moved in price.
Nigh had said the turkey supply is stable. Curtin agreed. Weis has, and will have, plenty in stores, he said. Shoppers can exchange 400 rewards points for a free bird.
“A year ago, when many people were self-isolating and in many cases forgoing larger Thanksgiving gatherings, we sold an increased number of smaller turkeys — higher than usual percentage-wise. This year, we’re selling an increased number of larger turkeys, as we traditionally do,” Curtin said.
There are shortages of other items due to supply chain and manufacturing issues, he said. Changing patterns in consumer shopping results in shortages, too. Curtin said cream cheese is in higher demand as at-home dining and entertaining grew. As a result, there’s a purchase limit on it.
When it comes to pricing, Rousu, the business school dean at Susquehanna, said the turkey-day dinner price may be more noticeable this year because the cost of virtually everything is up.
According to BLS, the 12-month Consumer Price Index on all products rose to 6.2% in October — the largest such increase since November 1990. Food, energy products and services, shelter, used cars and trucks, new vehicles, medical care services, and apparel are some of the categories that rose in price over that 12-month period.
Average hourly earnings climbed nearly 5% from October 2020 to October 2021 but when adjusting for inflation, the average hourly earnings actually dropped 1.2%, according to BLS data.
“Part of the pinch is that you notice it in more prices. It’s not a good time to buy a car. It’s not a good time to buy gasoline,” Rousu said. “It’s not like everything else is under control and Thanksgiving is more expensive.”