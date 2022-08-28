MILTON — Grow. Adapt. Flow.
That’s the motto of Salamander Wellness Yoga Studio at 126 S. Front St., Milton, which owner Emma Downey had to live by in her journey to open the 2,000-square-foot studio on Aug. 5.
Two weeks after closing on the property in April, a windstorm caused damage to the roof and the electrical panels, which cut power to the building.
Over the next four months, she hired contractors to fix the problems, often having to wait on backorders for parts. She also put her own work into patching walls, painting and installing flooring.
“It was a learning experience,” she said. “It was a lot of sweat equity. It was a dream I used my own hands to build.”
The studio offers a variety of class styles and individual training plans. The team of five certified yoga instructors has specialized training in trauma-informed language, anatomy, and physiology, as well as unique professional certifications to help you find the flow that fits your needs.
Downey came from the San Francisco area to Bucknell University seven years ago and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in history in 2018 and a master’s degree in English in 2020.
She said she fell in love with the area, moved to Williamsport and worked for NorthCentralPa.com as a reporter. She now works remotely in the publishing department of Deloitte.
She received her training in vinyasa yoga and has certifications in Yoga for Women’s Health and Trauma-Informed Yoga, having taken a 200-hour training at Studio B in Danville. She is a Reiki Master Teacher and is currently working towards her RYT-500, with the goal of becoming a certified yoga therapist.
“It’s not just exercise, it’s not just movement,” said Downey. “It’s a way of changing how you live to be more content and at peace. Through that, the training changed how I thought about yoga. I wanted to create that kind of space for people.”
Her goal is to focus on how yoga can work in tandem with physical therapy. She wants to work with Geisinger and other health care organizations to work with pregnancy, fertility, Endometriosis and post-natal care.
“It’s for everyone,” she said. “It’s another tool in our toolbox to overcome all the crazy things our bodies go through in our lives.”
Downey said she selected the Salamander as the symbol of the studio because she was obsessed with reptiles as a child.
The salamander is adaptable, diverse and powerful. The name Salamander, stems from the ancient Greek naming of the animal as salamandra or “fire lizard.” It was believed Salamanders had the power to withstand flames and the creature is often associated with symbols of elemental fire and the powers of rebirth and transformation, she said.
Natasha Smith, of New Columbia, said she saw advertisements for the studio on Facebook.
“I had an interest, and I’ve never done in-person classes before,” she said. “I don’t like high impact work outs. I needed something for stretching and strengthening my body control.”
Smith said she loves the studio.
“I’ve been here every weekday since it opened,” she said.
The studio opened with a celebration and ribbon-cutting on Aug. 5 with the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce, Bucknell University’s Small Business Development Center, The Improved Milton Experience, and state Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver, R-108.
Downey said the development center helped with filing to become an LLC and online webinars for marketing.
Instructors were on site to answer questions. Downey also had a grand opening special for membership.
The studio has weekly classes every day of the week. For more information about classes and prices, visit online at: https://www.salamanderyoga.com.