By Francis Scarcella
NORTHUMBERLAND — Zartman Construction continues to provide service in the Valley and has several major projects in store for 2020.
Zartman Construction, of Northumberland, is currently working on projects at Bucknell University, Bloomsburg University, Geisinger Medical Center, Evangelical Community Hospital, Green Thumb Industries and Durdach Brothers.
Zartman Construction, has been helping to build the Valley since 1973, and has now added a new crane to their list of equipment.
The crane rental fleet ranges from 8.5 tons to 300 tons. The company increased its capacity to 300 tons with the purchase of a Grove GMK5250L. It is an all-terrain crane with a 230-foot boom plus 69-foot jib.
“Our new crane will allow us to expand our customer offerings,” said Tim Clark, Vice President of Operations. “This is the largest crane Zartman has ever owned and we’re very excited for the new opportunities it will bring.”
Zartman purchased its first 18 ton crane in 1975 and began a rental business shortly thereafter. Zartman operators are all NCCCO certified, and at Zartman safety is always a number one priority, President David Zartman said.
“The rental business has always been a part of our business,” Zartman said. “We have one of the largest rental fleets in the Valley and continue to expand it every year. Every purchase made for our fleet is thoughtfully done so we can ensure that both our customers and our team have the best tools for the job at hand.”
Zartman completes over 250 projects per year ranging from small maintenance projects for local businesses to building new multi-million dollar structures for the region’s largest institutions, marketing specialist Amanda Wolfe said.
“Zartman is a well-respected name in central Pennsylvania and beyond,” she said. “Defined by our in-house capabilities and our unique partner-plan-build approach to construction, we are proud to deliver projects that shape our local communities. For nearly five decades, Zartman has been a trusted construction partner largely due to our commitment to honesty, integrity and a mission to provide customers and project team members with the best-in-class service they deserve. Although sometimes out promised, seldom is Zartman outperformed.”
Zartman employs 130 people, including estimators, project managers, accountants, carpenters, ironworkers, cement masons, laborers and equipment operators, Wolfe said.
David Zartman and tool room manager, Skyler Herb, recently attended the American Rental Association’s annual convention and trade show in Orlando, Florida, where they met with other rental professionals as well as purchased new equipment for the fleet. They attend this annual event in order to stay up-to-date on the industry and learn more about new product innovations, Wolfe said.
“I believe that regular training and education is important for employees in every part of our business, including rentals,” David Zartman said. “This show helps us to evaluate our practices so that we can bring the best to our customers.”
In addition to the new crane at the end of 2019, and two cranes in 2018, the equipment rental division of Zartman has added more man lifts and scissor lifts to their lineup. Zartman has more than 10,000 square feet of warehouse space for their rental items, including air equipment, concrete tools, masonry tools, construction tools, flooring tools, generators, welders, heaters, ladders, lawn and garden equipment, personnel lifts, lighting, loaders and earth equipment, plumbing tools, pressure washers, and saws, Wolfe said.