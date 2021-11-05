Villager Realty, Inc. has announced the names of those honored as agents and heroes of the third quarter of 2020.
Jessica Herman was chosen as Agent of the Quarter in the Northumberland Office, while Ray Beachy was selected for the title in the Lewisburg Office. Trish Ruth was selected as Agent of the Quarter for the Danville Office, and as the Villager Realty Agent of the Quarter.
Villager Realty also honors agents who go the extra mile for their clients or co-workers, or who make a difference in their communities.
Frank Root was named Hero of the Quarter in the Danville Office and Terry Conrad received the honor in the Lewisburg office. The Northumberland office and Villager Realty chose to honor James Wells, as the Villager Realty Hero of the Quarter.
“Sincere congratulations are in order for each of these deserving individuals,” said Sabra Karr, Villager Realty’s general manager. “We are proud of their accomplishments, as well as their dedication to their co-workers and communities.”