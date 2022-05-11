LEWISBURG — The Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority (BVRA) and Lewisburg will be collaborating on a joint request for a slice of the $8.7 million pie from Union County dolled out by American Rescue Plan Act funds (ARPA) for infrastructure improvements to St. Mary’s Park.
According to Supervisor Katie Evans, updates to St. Mary’s Park will include the pool and other infrastructure projects in the amount of $250,000.
A 10% match is required and will be split between Lewisburg and East Buffalo Township at a rate of 5%.
“It’s just a pledge" said Gray. “There hasn’t been major upgrades in 20 years.”
Gray said the goal is pool and park rehabilitation.
Some money is going toward updating tennis courts.
“Those need resurfaced every 10 years,” according to Gray, who said the cost ranges from $30-$35,000.
Commissioner Stacy Richards previously said the board held a call with municipalities to discuss ARPA funding.
The deadline for applications to Union County is May 31.
“We’re looking for transformative projects with broad community support and benefit,” Richards said.
Gray said on Monday the pool is fully staffed-up for the season and spots remain for other things.
“There are still slots open for summer day camp, Gray said.
Gray, a board member of the recreation authority, said there will be a different theme each week.
“Should be a lot of fun,” said Gray.
She said the pool is about to be filled up but the heater is broken but will be ready by Memorial Day weekend. Contact the BVRA office or website to sign up for summer camp.
Lewisburg Mayor Kendy Alvarez said parks and recreation are fundamentally necessary for a healthy multigenerational community.
“We are lucky to have several parks including St. Mary’s Park, and BVRA adding to our outdoor recreation for residents and visitors,” said Alvarez. The borough’s steadfast commitment to maintaining and improving these resources is shown not only in Hufnagle Park, but also in the support of BVRA’s ARPA grant proposal.”
“It’s so great to see regional cooperation,” according to Taylor Lightman, director of Lewisburg Neighborhoods. “The St. Mary’s recreation park is truly regional and a gem of the community. I hope they are awarded the ARPA funds.”