EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — The regularly scheduled meeting of the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department (BVRPD) was cancelled on Wednesday due to issues with their computer system.
According to Commission Member Char Gray, administration could not print and financial reports or meeting agendas.
"Of course we could have done a handwritten agenda but one of the things we do is review the financial statements and bills for the months, and that type of thing we would not have been able top do," Gray said.
The new date for the commission meeting is 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 27.
— CHRIS BENSON