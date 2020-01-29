Looking for something to do over the next week. Check out our Applause calendar for events running through Feb. 29 and beyond.
JAN. 30, 31 & FEB. 1
MUSICAL/Turbotville
The Warrior Run Middle School will present the musical Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Jr. at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 30 and 31, and 2 p.m. Feb. 1 at the Warrior Run High School. Tickets: $5 at the door. The musical includes 42 student actors and stage crew in grades 6-8.
JAN. 30
EXHIBIT RECEPTION/Danville
A reception for The Theatrical World of Everybody, a new exhibit of theatrical design from the BU Players production of the play Everybody, by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, held 6-8 p.m. at the Danville Business Alliance, 620 Mill St. Light snacks and beverages provided. Participating artists and members of the cast of Everybody will be in attendance.The exhibit can seen through March 20, and will feature the production designs of costume designer Chris Thorne, lighting design of Fred Uebele, properties design by Ethan Krupp and scenic design by David A. Miller. Danville visual artist Brock Dent will also share a piece inspired by the play. Gallery hours are from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays. The exhibit will move to the lobby of the Alvina Krause Theatre in Bloomsburg during the run of the production Feb. 26 through March 1. For information about the show and purchasing tickets visit buplayers.org.
FAMILY GAME NIGHT/Lewisburg
Family game night held 6-7:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County, 255 Reitz Blvd. Play any of the games the library has or bring your favorite "Family Friendly" game to share. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library or online.
DJ/Lewisburg
DJ Chris Elio entertains 11 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at Bull Run Tap House, 605 Market St. Info: 570-524-2592.
LIVE MUSIC/Mifflinburg
Gift, Troutman and Gift take the stage at the Rusty Rail Brewing Company, 5 N. Eighth St., from 7-9 p.m. Tight harmonies and an eclectic mix of tunes will rule the night. No cover charge.
PUB HANG/Millheim
Pub Hang with Farley & Abernatha, 7:30 p.m. at Elk Creek Cafe & Aleworks, 100 W. Main St.
OPEN MIC/Watsontown
The Watson Theatre Eatery, 131 Main St., hosts a free family friendly Open Mic, 7-9 p.m. Musicians and comedians welcome. Sign up at 6:30 p.m. Info: 570-538-3388.
JAN. 31
HAWAIIAN MUSIC/Lewisburg
Pacific roots artist Kaumakaiwa Kanaka’ole will bring Hawaiian music to the stage at 7:30 p.m. in the Weis Center Atrium. This is a free performance and tickets are not required. Kaumakaiwa creates some of the most original work to emerge in contemporary Hawaiian music, drawing from ancestral memory and hula practice as chant transforms to melody. Kaumakaiwa melds Hawaiian culture and modern sensibilities in deeply powerful music. With plenty of humor, she provides wry commentary and stories to give context to her songs. Info: 570-577-3727 or email lisa.leighton@bucknell.edu.
LIVE MUSIC/Lewisburg
Greg Burgess performs 6-8 p.m. at Brasserie Louis, 101 Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-524-5559.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Allan Combs II performs 7-9 p.m. at Front Street Station, 2 Front St.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Ann Kerstetter and Bryan Noaker perform 6:30-8:30 p.m. followed by Jerry Whitenight — oldies but goodies, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at McGuigan’s Public House, 266 Market St. No cover.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
The Eighty6 Band performs 7-10 p.m. at Route 61 Roadhouse, 449 Woodlawn Ave. Kid friendly.
TUNES ON TAP/Williamsport
Tunes on Tap held 5-7 p.m. at Community Arts Center, 220 W. Fourth St. Featuring brews from Rusty Rail Brewery and music by Rusty Foulke.
FEB. 1-3
BEETHOVEN 250/Lewisburg
Bucknell Music Department will present Beethoven 250: a three-day celebration of Ludwig van Beethoven’s 250th birthday, Feb. 1-3, in the Natalie Davis Rooke Recital Hall, Sigfried Weis Music Building. The free, public concerts will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 1 and 3, and at 4 p.m. on Feb. 2. Concerts will feature guest artists Lucy Russell, Andrew Willis, and Natasha Brofsky, as well as Bucknell piano faculty members Sezi Seskir and Qing Jiang, performing chamber and solo works of Beethoven. Listeners will have a chance to hear his works performed both on the instruments for which they were originally composed, as well as on their modern counterparts, bridging the 250-year gap.
FEB. 1
TASTE OF THE TOWN/Bloomsburg
The Fourth Annual Taste of the Town held 6-10 p.m. at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds, Industrial Arts Building. Tickets include wine, spirits and beer samples, appetizers and live entertainment. Basket raffles available to purchase. Vendors will be onsite selling a variety of merchandise. Tickets: $40/advance available at www.rmhdanville.org, or $50 at the door.
IRONMAN ICE PLUNGE/Danville
The first Ironman Ice Plunge will wrap up special services of Vision 2020 Mindful Living programs sponsored by the Danville Health Alliance. The plunge will be held at noon at the pond at Frosty Valley Resort, Bloom Road. Registration at 11 a.m. and anyone can participate for $10. Those who don't want to jump into the cold water can donate $20. Proceeds will go toward alliance events in the community. Alliance members include Altera Life Health Club, Longevity Health and Fitness, StudioB Yoga Center, Reflex Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, Danville Area Community Center and Resurrection Studio.
TRAINS/Danville
The free Saturday Trains program at Christ Memorial Episcopal Church, corner of Pine and East Market streets, is open 10 a.m. to noon. with its dozens of trains, a model merry-go-round that children and adults can play with, and 30 new pushbuttons that activate the exhibit’s operating attractions. More than 1,000 icicle lights decorate the display.
LIVE MUSIC/Forest Hill
The Eighty6 Band performs 9 p.m. to midnight at The Forest House Hotel located on Buffalo Road (Route 192).
LIVE MUSIC/Lewisburg
Live bands, chosen differently each week, perform at Bull Run Tap House, 605 Market St. Info: 570-524-2592.
FAMILY NIGHT/Lewisburg
The telescopes of the Bucknell Observatory will be open to the community to view the sights of the night sky — including newborn stars, star clusters, and the moon — during “Family Night” from 6:30-9 p.m. Free and open to the public. Local artist KJ Reimensnyder-Wagner will sing songs of the stars for kids of all ages several times during the evening, and physics and astronomy professor Ned Ladd will present a family-friendly talk entitled “How to Go to Space.” Children can construct their own spaceships and learn about space travel. The telescopes, including the 1887 Alvin Clark refractor and the modern telescopes of the Tressler Observing Lab, will be open for observing after the talk (weather permitting). Bucknell students and staff will be on hand to assist with the observing and point out constellations. The Bucknell Observatory is located at the southern end of the Bucknell University campus, just uphill from the Christy Mathewson Memorial Stadium.
LIVE MUSIC/Millheim
Leyla McCalla Quartet performs at 8 p.m. at Elk Creek Cafe & Aleworks, 100 W. Main St.
"LOVE LETTERS"/Scranton
The Scranton Cultural Center at the Masonic Temple will present A.R. Gurney’s “Love Letters” starring Barbara Eden and Hal Linden at 8 p.m. in the Harry & Jeanette Weinberg Theatre. The nationally touring show delivers a once-in-a-lifetime evening featuring the former stars of televisions “I Dream of Jeannie” and “Barney Miller.” “Love Letters” is a funny and emotional portrait about the powerful connection of love. Tickets range from $42.50-$62.50 with a post-show Meet and Greet available for an additional $50. Tickets are available for purchase at the Fidelity Bank Box Office at the SCC in person or by calling 570-344-1111, or via Ticketmaster. Info: SCCMT.org.
MEMORY LANE/Selinsgrove
Memory Lane performs 7-10 p.m. at Selinsgrove VFW Post 6631, Route 522. Doors open at 6 p.m. Cash bar. Food available. $5 cover . Info: 570-374-3912.
WINTER MUSIC SERIES/Selinsgrove
The Winter Music Series, sponsored by Selinsgrove Projects Inc., and funded by the Rudy Gelnett Trust, features the Becky Blue Band from 8-10 p.m. at Bot's Tavern, 7 S. Market St.
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
Memory Lane performs at 7 p.m. at VFW Post 6631, 940 Route 522. Doors open at 6 p.m. $5 cover charge. Cash bar and food available. Open to public.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
The Third Annual Super Bowl of Rock ‘n Roll with Anubis and Severed Tuesday, 9 p.m. at Route 61 Roadhouse, 449 Woodlawn Ave.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Jerry Whitenight performs 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St. No cover. Info: 570-286-5002.
FEB. 2
LIVE MUSIC/McAlisterville
Mercy Run will perform at 6 p.m. at Stony Run Mission, 2825 Evendle Hill Rd.
ETHICAL SOCIETY PROGRAM/Lewisburg
Susquehanna Valley Ethical Humanism Society hosts guest speaker, Lisa Streett-Liebetrau, founder and director of the non-profit, "Camp Koala for Grieving Children" from 3:30-4:45 p.m. at Beaver Memorial Church Fellowship Hall, 42 S. Third St. Coffee and Chat begins at 3 p.m. Program begins promptly at 3:30 p.m. A Sunday Ethical Education for Kids (SEEK) class is provided for children ages 3 1/2 to 9. The Ethical Society is free and inclusive of all. Info: susquehannavalleyethicalsociety.org
FIRST SUNDAY PROGRAM/Northumberland
Priestley Chapel Associates presents a First Sunday Program of Words and Music, 9:30-10:10 a.m. at the historic Joseph Priestley Memorial Chapel, 380 Front St. Features guest poet Tom Bresenhan reading from his work and from others. Music provided by Bloomsburg Early Music Ensemble performing pieces from the 18th century and earlier. Info: 570-473-1688 or www.priestleychapel.org.
JAM SESSION/Williamsport
Burgess, Stetz & James performs noon-4 p.m. at Bullfrog Brewery, 229 W. Fourth St. Free. Jazz brunch jam session. Info: 570-326-4700.
FEB. 4
WALK IT! BIKE IT!/Lewisburg
Walk it! Bike it! held 7-8 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County, 255 Reutz Blvd. View a slideshow travelogue about rail trails around the state of Pennsylvania with Jack Miller, former head of the local Sierra Club group. Time is allotted for questions and bike/ped-related conversation. This event is a program of Lewisburg Neighborhoods and the Walk It! Bike It! Lewisburg committee, promoting and encouraging walking and biking in the Lewisburg area. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library or registering online.
TRIVIA/Lewisburg
Trivia hosted by Bucknell University's student committee, 9 p.m. at Bull Run Tap House, 605 Market St. Info: 570-524-2592.
LIVE MUSIC/Millheim
Global Pop Up Series — Izakaya performs 5-9 p.m. at Elk Creek Cafe & Aleworks, 100 W. Main St.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Ann Kerstetter and Bryan Noaker perform rock, pop and jazz, 6-8:30 p.m. at Penn's Tavern, 113 River Road.
FEB. 5
LECTURE/Bloomsburg
Activist, lawyer, and political analyst, Bakari Sellers will be the guest speaker at Bloomsburg University's annual Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Celebration. The lecture will be held at 6 p.m. in Carver Hall's Gross Auditorium and is free and open to the public. Sellers was the youngest African-American to be elected to the South Carolina State House in 2006, and at the time, the youngest African American elected official in the nation.
NATIONAL GUN VIOLENCE SURVIVORS WEEK FILM/Lewisburg
In honor of National Gun Violence Survivors Week, Central Susquehanna Valley Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense presents the documentary “We Are Columbine” at 6:30 p.m. at the Campus Theatre. Join others for a screening of this deeply impactful film and a live conversation with honored guest: filmmaker and survivor Laura Farber. A film featuring six Columbine High School survivors, “We Are Columbine” is an intimate and honest portrayal of the lasting impact of gun violence trauma. All are welcome to stay for conversation with Farber after the screening. Free and open to the public. Donations welcome. As an event honoring gun violence survivors, it will not be a forum for policy-related conversation regarding firearms or school safety. Info: gunsenseforcsv@gmail.com or https://wearecolumbinefilm.com/
OPEN MIC NIGHT/Lewisburg
Open Mic hosted by Bill Russum, 9 p.m. to midnight at Bull Run Tap House, 605 Market St. Info: 570-524-2572.
INSTITUTE FOR LIFELONG LEARNING PROGRAM/Selinsgrove
Scott Fear will make a presentation to the Susquehanna University Institute For Lifelong Learning at 11 a.m. in the Degenstein Theater located on the university campus. Fear (currently vice president For Public Safety and Security for the Washington Nationals Baseball Team) is the former assistant chief of the United States Park Police and will speak about the complex and challenging role the Park Police perform in public lands throughout the nation. Info: 570-372-4354.
LIVE MUSIC/Williamsport
The Doug McMinn Quartet performs 6-9 p.m. at Bullfrog Brewery, 229 W. Fourth St.