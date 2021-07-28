TODAY
PERFORMANCE/Bloomsburg
Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble will continue its outdoor return to live, in-person presentations with free performances of The Girl Who Swallowed a Cactus by Eric Coble at 11 a.m. at Totsburg in Bloomsburg Town Park. This unique twist on traditional fable-style storytelling will captivate the imaginations of audiences of all ages. Performances are free of charge to all audiences. Though admission is free, those with special seating requests and large groups are encouraged to reserve their spot by calling the BTE Box Office at 570-784-8181, or email boxoffice@bte.org. Info: www.bte.org.
LIVE MUSIC/Elysburg
Ricky and Harv perform at 1:30, 4, and 7 p.m. at Knoebel’s Grove.
BOOK SALE/Herndon
A book sale held 4-7 p.m. at Zion Church, 155 S. Main St. Books, puzzles, and collection of counted cross-stitch patterns available. Info: 570-758-3173.
FOOD DISTRIBUTION/Selinsgrove
Shepherd’s Pie Ministry at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 112 Fairview Dr., will distribute homecooked frozen meals and other food items for those in need from 2-3 p.m. Emergency requests for food may be made by calling the parish office, 570-374-4113.
MUSIC ON THE COMMONS/Selinsgrove
Greg Burgess Trio performs 6:30-8 p.m. on the Commons as part of the Rudy Gelnett Thursday Night Music Series. Bring lawn chairs. Info: 570-541-9171.
POKEMON CARD CLUB/Sunbury
Pokemon Card Club, for tweens and teens ages 11-17, meets at 4 p.m. upstairs in the conference room at Degenstein Community Library to play the Pokemon card game. Beginners welcome.
PARANORMAL ENCOUNTERS/Sunbury
Rich Rozell, from Coal Region Paranormal, will talk about his ghostly encounters at 6 p.m. at the Degenstein Community Library.
YARD SALE/Sunbury
Mostly Mutts annual yard sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 134 Chestnut St. A variety of household, holiday and pet-related items will be offered with proceeds supporting the care of about 60 dogs and a dozen cats housed at the shelter.
Friday
MUSIC TOGETHER/Bloomsburg
Music Together of Bloomsburg presented 10:15-11:15 a.m. at Bloomsburg Children’s Museum. An early childhood music curriculum that’s known around the world for its ability to engage children and adults in musical play together.
PERFORMANCE/Bloomsburg
Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble will continue its outdoor return to live, in-person presentations with free performances of The Girl Who Swallowed a Cactus by Eric Coble at 7 p.m. at Totsburg in Bloomsburg Town Park. This unique twist on traditional fable-style storytelling will captivate the imaginations of audiences of all ages. Performances are free of charge to all audiences. Though admission is free, those with special seating requests and large groups are encouraged to reserve their spot by calling the BTE Box Office at 570-784-8181, or email boxoffice@bte.org. Info: www.bte.org.
YOUNG ENGINEERS/Bloomsburg
Young Engineers held 3-4 p.m. at Bloomsburg Children’s Museum. Today’s theme: Mechanical Hand. Grab your lab coats and goggles for these science class. Students will learn about pneumatics, circuits, hydraulics, and more. Perfect for students ages 6 and older.
LIVE MUSIC/Milton
Blue River Soul Band with Karen Meeks performs a mix of jazz, blues, and soul, 6-9 p.m. at the Italian Terrace Restaurant.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Kick Trax performs 6-9 p.m. at Front Street Station, 2 Front St.
CHAIR AEROBICS CLASS/Sunbury
Chair aerobics class, 10-11 a.m. at Degenstein Community Library. No charge for this class.
AFTERNOON ANTICS/Sunbury
Afternoon Antics for adults held at noon in the community room at Degenstein Community Library. Games, puzzles, coloring and more.
YARD SALE/Sunbury
Mostly Mutts annual yard sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 134 Chestnut St. A variety of household, holiday and pet-related items will be offered with proceeds supporting the care of about 60 dogs and a dozen cats housed at the shelter.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Gas House Alley performs 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan’s Public House 266 Market St.
CHEESESTEAK SPECIAL/Sunbury
A small cheesesteak with sauce and onions served on a Kaiser roll with choice of fresh cut or steak fries served 11 a.m. until sold out at Rescue Hose Company, 800 Edison Ave. Cost: $7 (in the garden, add $0.75). Call 570-286-2441 to order take out.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
The Ann Kerstetter Band performs 7-9 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, Raspberry Avenue. No cover.
Saturday
CHICKEN ORDERS DUE/Allenwood
Annual chicken barbecue served 4:30 a.m. until sold out Aug. 7 at White Deer Valley Baptist Church, 572 White Deer Baptist Church Road (off Route 44). Rain or shine. Tickets are required and must be purchased by July 31. Cost: $10/meal, $5/chicken only. Purchase tickets from a church member or call Sue at 570-506-9691.
PERFORMANCE/Bloomsburg
Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble will continue its outdoor return to live, in-person presentations with free performances of The Girl Who Swallowed a Cactus by Eric Coble at 7 p.m. at Totsburg in Bloomsburg Town Park. This unique twist on traditional fable-style storytelling will captivate the imaginations of audiences of all ages. Performances are free of charge to all audiences. Though admission is free, those with special seating requests and large groups are encouraged to reserve their spot by calling the BTE Box Office at 570-784-8181, or email boxoffice@bte.org. Info: www.bte.org.
AVOCADO DAY/Bloomsburg
Avocado Day, 10 a.m. to noon at Bloomsburg Children’s Museum. Learn more about these fruits (yes, avocado is a fruit) and take home some delicious recipes. Included with regular admission.
SPARK LABS/Bloomsburg
Spark Labs with the Crazy Science Lady: Geology, 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Bloomsburg Children’s Museum. Invent, experiment, and explore at this lab that ignites curiosity about the world around us.
PICNIS DAY & CAMPAIGN KICKOFF/Bloomsburg
AGAPE Love From Above to Our Community will host a community picnic day and campaign kickoff at noon at 851 Railroad St., in the building formerly known as the Amerimax building. Featuring local officials including The Honorable John Gordner, PA Senator and Joe Arthur, executive director of the central Pennsylvania Foodbank who will speak about the importance of AGAPE’s mission in the Columbia/Montour County Region. After opening remarks and comments, food will be served and building tours will be conducted. Those planning to attend are encouraged to register at www.agapelovefromabove.org. Free and open to the public.
MODEL TRAINS/Danville
The free model train program at Christ Memorial Episcopal Church will be open from 10 a.m. to noon on the second floor of the air-conditioned church, corner of Pine and East Market streets. Delight in the puffing steam engines, the whistles and horns, the ice skaters, the sparkling Christmas tree, the model merry-go-round, the unloading coal cars and log cars, the barrel loader, the sawmill, and the two miniature watchmen who run out of their shanties, swinging their red lanterns, whenever a train comes rushing by.
CHICKEN BARBECUE/Milton
A chicken barbecue will be held 11 a.m. until sold out at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 854 Cemetery Road. Take out only.
VALLEY FEST/Milton
Valley Fest, an outdoor event featuring some very well-known artists in contemporary Christian music will be held at Christ Wesleyan’s outdoor stadium. Gates open at 2 p.m. Entrance to the concert is $35 cash per person at the door (no credit cards). Children under 5 are free. To keep costs as low as possible, no ticket orders will be taken online. Parking available at the stadium, with overflow areas at the nearby parish and other locations. Signs, attendants and shuttles will provide direction. Attendees are asked to follow guidelines from the CDC and PA Department of Health. Featured artists: Building 429, Aaron Cole, and The Young Escape; with the following local talent joining in: Freedom Calls, Michael Sweigard Band, and Holly Mestach. Christ Wesleyan lead pastor Branden Mestach will serve as emcee. Info: https://www.valleyfestpa.com.
LIVE MUSIC/Milton
The Ann Kerstetter Trio performs 6-8 p.m. at the Italian Terrace, Route 104. No cover.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Blue River Soul performs 6-9 p.m. at Front Street Station, 2 Front St.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Blue River Soul Band with Karen Meeks performs a mix of jazz, blues, and soul, 6-9 p.m. at the Front Street Station.
GUIDED TOURS/Northumberland
The Joseph Priestley House located at 472 Priestley Avenue is open for tours Saturdays and Sundays. Tours are held at 1, 2, and 3 p.m. Reserve your tour date and time by going to www.joseph-priestley-house.org. Walk-ins welcome. Info: 570-473-9474.
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
Woody Wolfe performs 10 a.m. to noon on the Commons, during the Rudy Gelnett Saturday Farmer’s Market Music Series.
BLUES, BREWS & BBQ/Selinsgrove
The Susquehanna Valley Event Center will host its first-ever Blues, Brews and BBQ Festival from noon to 11 p.m. at its open-air venue on Airport Road. Featuring music by Dana Fuchs, Joe Louis Walker, Nate Myers & the Aces, Gabe Stillman Band, Doug McMinn Blues Band and more. Local craft vendors will line the perimeter of the 13-acre concert field. Domestic and craft beer will be available, as well as foods sold by local Mom-and-Pop restaurants. Rusty Rail Brewing Company, in Mifflinburg, will be onsite selling $5 drafts. Cost: $35/general admission; $100/VIP ticket; children 13 and under admitted free. Venue is handicapped accessible. Bring lawn chairs and blankets to spread out. Chairs will be provided to VIP ticket holders, if desired. Face masks must be worn upon entering but can be removed within each person’s designated space. Info: www.sveventcenter.com or 570-898-5525
VENDOR-CRAFT SHOW/Sunbury
Good Will Hose Company will host its First Annual Vendor/Craft Show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Sunbury City Ice Rink, 249 Memorial Dr. All proceeds benefit the Good Will Hose Company Fire Truck Fund.
YARD SALE/Sunbury
Mostly Mutts annual yard sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 134 Chestnut St. A variety of household, holiday and pet-related items will be offered with proceeds supporting the care of about 60 dogs and a dozen cats housed at the shelter.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Leon Broskey performs 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan’s Public House 266 Market St.
BINGO/Sunbury
Bingo begins at 2 p.m. at Brumbach’s Auction, Route 147. Doors open at noon. Buffet available for $8/person. Info: 570-286-6431.
Sunday
BATTLEBOT COMPETITION/Bloomsburg
The Bloomsburg Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., is hosting a battlebot competition that is produced by Pennsylvania College of Technology’s Student Wildcats of Robotic Design (SWORD). See 1-pound and 3-pound combat robots battle it out in intense one-on-one mechanical matchups. While there, enjoy the Museum, grab some food, score some swag from event sponsor T-Mobile, and try out the kid-friendly battlebots in the small arena. The competition is open to all ages but is limited to ant weight (one-pound) and beetle weight (three-pound) robots. Admission to the competition is free for spectators and includes museum admission. If you have a battlebot and want to compete, register at www.robotcombatevents.com/events/627 Registration is $20 per robot. All proceeds are being donated to the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum. There will be a novice ring sponsored by Dyco Inc. and Fingertech Robotics where you can try out operating a scaled-down version of the battlebots. Food will be available for purchase on-site. Doors open at 9 a.m., first fights start at 10:30 a.m. Battles will continue throughout the day until 6 p.m. when the final awards ceremony takes place. Info: https://the-childrens-museum.org/
TOURS/Danville
The Montgomery House and Boyd House museums, 11 and 19 Bloom St., are open Sundays from 1-4 p.m. $10 fee to visit both museums. MCHS members and students under 18 free (memberships available). Info: 570-275-8528 or Montourcountyhistoricalsociety.org.
LIVE MUSIC/Danville
Ricky and Harv perform 4-7 p.m. at The Iron Fork restaurant at the Frosty Valley Country Club on the Old Bloomsburg Road.
FIRST SUNDAY PROGRAM/Northumberland
Priestley Chapel Associates presents a First Sunday Program of Words and Music at the Historic Joseph Priestley Memorial Chapel, 380 Front St. This informal monthly program will take place from 9:30 to 10:10 a.m. All are welcome for this free, public and secular event. Features poetry readings by guest poet Monica Prince, and music by Tommy Patten. Masks will be available for those needing one. Visit the Priestley Chapel page on Facebook or online at www.priestleychapel.org to be put on the mailing list to receive monthly notices.
GUIDED TOURS/Northumberland
The Joseph Priestley House located at 472 Priestley Avenue is open for tours Saturdays and Sundays. Tours are held at 1, 2, and 3 p.m. Reserve your tour date and time by going to www.joseph-priestley-house.org. Walk-ins welcome. Info: 570-473-9474.
TOURS/Selinsgrove
The Old Herman School, 3015 Salem Road, will be open for tours, 1-4 p.m. Step back in time as you visit a historic wooden one-room schoolhouse from the 1800s. Admission is free. Info: 570-966-4320 or on Facebook: Old Herman School.
MUSEUM TOURS/Sunbury
The Hunter House Museum, 1150 Front St., at the model fort, is open from 2-4 p.m. Tours though the museum and outside at Fort Augusta Model will be given by Board members and Society members. The library is open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday 1-4 p.m. and the first Wednesday of the month until 8 p.m. Info: 570-286-4083 or www.northumberlandcountyhistoricalsociety.org.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Flip Side Trio performs 3-5 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
MONUMENT RE-DEDICATION/West Milton
Central Oak Heights and the Union County Historical Society will re-dedicate a 100-year-old monument honoring Chief Shikellamy at 2 p.m. The program, to be held at Central Oak Heights, along Route 15 between Lewisburg and West Milton, features a musical selection, as well as remarks by UCHS Treasurer Matthew Wagner and COH representatives. UCHS President Bruce Teeple will follow with a talk that examines and evaluates Shikellamy’s role on the Susquehanna frontier. “The Heights” is located just above the original site of a Shawnee village. It later served as Shikellamy’s first base of operations when he arrived in the Susquehanna Valley in 1728. Program is free and open to the public. Info: 570-524-8666.
AUG. 2
MUSIC IN THE PARK/Northumberland
The Guys perform 7-8 p.m. in King Street Park. Bring a chair.
SENIOR CENTER ACTIVITIES/Sunbury
Sunbury Adult Community Center is open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Featuring TV, news discussion, 8:30 a.m.; National Coloring Book Day, 10 a.m.; lunch at 11:30 a.m.; shuffleboard at noon; Pokeno at 12:30 p.. and Zoom at 2. Info: 570-286-1820.
AUG. 3
BRIDGE CLUB/Elysburg
The Elysburg Bridge Club meets at 6:15 p.m with play at 6:30 p.m. at the Ralpho Township Public Library. No fees and everyone welcome. Lessons precede the play if requested.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Smooth Country performs 6-9 p.m. at the Northumberland American Legion Post 44, Route 11, next to Surplus Outlet. Open to public. Info: 570-473-3331.
MUSIC ON THE COMMONS/Selinsgrove
Achording To Dad performs 6:30-8 p.m. on the Commons as part of the Rudy Gelnett Summer Music Series. Bring lawn chairs.
NATIONAL NIGHT OUT/Shamokin
The Shamokin Crime Watch, in cooperation with the Shamokin Police Department, will host its annual National Night Out program from 5-9 p.m. at the Claude Kehler Park on Arch Street. This event is a national effort that builds community-police partnerships and highlights many of the public safety organizations and first responders, as well as local and county government agencies. There will be food trucks, musical entertainment, a Chinese auction, as well as activities for children and adults. Info: https://facebook.com/shamokincrimewatch “Events” tab.
SENIOR CENTER ACTIVITIES/Sunbury
Sunbury Adult Community Center is open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Featuring TV, news discussion, 8:30 a.m.; iPads at 9:30 a.m.; lunch at 11:30 a.m.; members meeting at 12:30 p.m.; and Cards 31 at 2. Info: 570-286-1820.
BLOOD PRESSURE & BLOOD SUGAR SCREENINGS/Sunbury
Community Health and Wellness at Evangelical Community Hospital hosts blood pressure and blood sugar screenings, 10 a.m. to noon at Sunbury YMCA.
AUG. 4
FOOD DISTRIBUTION/Milton
The Milton YMCA will provide supper and snacks to children 18 years old and younger, every Wednesday from 2-3 p.m. at a drive through distribution site, located at the Milton YMCA, 12 Bound Ave. Info: email Ron Marshall, Executive Director of the Milton YMCA, at rmarshall@gsvymca.org or call 570-742-7321.
COMMUNITY SUPPER/Selinsgrove
Martha’s Table of All Saints Episcopal Church, 129 N. Market St., will serve a “take out” only meal between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. at the parish center which is handicapped accessible. The meal will consist of meatloaf, macaroni and cheese, salad and dessert. Info: 570-374-8289.
ARTWORK RECEIVED/Sunbury
Artwork will be received for the Susquehanna Art Society Annual Judged Art Show from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Degenstein Library, 40 S. Fifth St. All work must be original. The show will run from Aug. 10-19 at the library. Details can be found online at susqueartsociety.org.
SENIOR CENTER ACTIVITIES/Sunbury
Sunbury Adult Community Center is open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Featuring TV, news discussion, 8:30 a.m.; journal at 10 a.m.; lunch at 11:30 a.m.; Bingo at 12:30 p.m.; and Cards 31 at 2. Info: 570-286-1820.
GEEZER NIGHT/Sunbury
Geezer Night hosted by Geoff Levan, 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan’s Public House 266 Market St.
AUDITIONS/Sunbury
The Valley Players Community Theater Organization is returning to the dinner theater stage, and are holding auditions for the upcoming comedy, “Five Tellers Dancing in the Rain,” by Mark Dunn. Auditions will be held from 7-9 p.m. Aug. 4 and 5 at The Packer House, 24 N. Third St. Performances of the dinner theater show will be at the Packer House on Nov. 5-6 and 12-13. The script calls for five women. For questions or more information, visit the Valley Players’ Facebook page, or contact Deljanovan at tarier@gmail.com.
TO-GO MEALS/Sunbury
The Salvation Army, 40 S. Fourth St., will serve To-Go Meals, Wednesdays from 4-5 p.m.