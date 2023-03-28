MARCH 28
GEISINGER MOBILE HEALTH BUS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St., features Geisinger Mobile Health Bus laboratory collection services for blood draws and urine samples in the parking lot every Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. No appointment is necessary for lab services. Geisinger patients can self-schedule an appointment via MyGeisinger. A doctor's order is required for non-geisinger patients.
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St., features cycling 8-9 a.m.; Zumba Gold 9-10 a.m.; Central PA Foodbank food distribution 1-2 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
BRIDGE CLUB/Elysburg
The Elysburg Bridge Club meets at 6:15 p.m with play at 6:30 p.m. at the Ralpho Township Public Library. No fees and everyone welcome. Lessons precede the play if requested.
USED PUZZLE SALE/Elysburg
Ralpho Township Public Library Used Puzzle Sale held 1-7 p.m. at 206 S. Market St. Recently restocked.
STORY & ACTIVITY TIME/Laurelton
Preschool Story and Activity Time, 10:30-11:30 a.m. at West End Library. In-person storytime that includes a weekly theme with read-aloud stories, age-appropriate activities and crafts, musical instruments and songs. Adults are offered a take-home paper with theme-related crafts, rhymes, snacks, and suggested getting ready for kindergarten activities. For children up to age 5 along with a parent/caregiver. Parents must stay with children during class. Register to attend by visiting the library, calling 570-922-4773, or registering online.
MAH JONGG CLUB/Lewisburg
Mah Jongg Club, 1-3:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Anyone interested in playing the American version of the ancient Chinese tile game are welcome to socialize and play. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
MAXIMIZING SOCIAL SECURITY/Lewisburg
Maximizing Social Security, 5-8 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Gain tools, insight, and strategies that will help you make informed decisions about Social Security so that you can maximize your benefit. To register, please call 888-822-6664. This course is sponsored by Adult Financial Education Services.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Preschool Storytime, 10-11 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join Miss Alicia to sing songs, read books, and learn some simple ASL signs centered around a different theme each week. For ages 3-5. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
GAMES, PUZZLES, I-PADS & BINGO/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Senior Center, 116 N. 2nd St., is open 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Featuring Hand & Foot card game, Pinochle card game, Skip-Bo, adult coloring books, Search a Word, build puzzles, Solitaire, i-Pads, and Smart T.V. Tuesday Night Bingo, open to the public, held from 5-8 p.m.
PARKINSON'S EXERCISE PROGRAM/Lewisburg
Parkinson’s Exercise Program, a functional exercise program for people living with Parkinson’s disease, meets 1-2 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at the Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Dr., Lewisburg. Registration is required. Call 570-556-4191 or email oconklin@gsvymca.org to register.
PUZZLES, GAMES, LUNCH/Middleburg
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 3551 Richard Road, is open to the public (no masking required) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. A Cook Day will be held at 11:30 a.m. and for $6 you can have hamburger barbecue, macaroni and cheese, salad, dessert and a drink. Work on a puzzle, play rummikub, corn hole, word search puzzles and other trivia, enjoy a cup of coffee/tea or hot chocolate, sit on the porch and enjoy nature. Call 570-837-6200 and talk to Chris about checking out the center and pick up a calendar of events for the month. There are also crafts, special speakers, blood pressure once a month, lunch to order ahead or bring your own. Free and open to the public.
WING NIGHT/Milton
Wing Night, 5-8 p.m. at Milton American Legion, 401 N. Front St. Eight flavors to choose from. Cost: $10/dozen eat in only and $3 Bud Light pitchers. 570-742-4632.
BINGO/New Berlin
Bingo starts 6:15 p.m. in the basement of the New Berlin American Legion. Door open 5 p.m. Sponsored by New Berlin Rec. Association. Bring your own food.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Smooth Country performs 6-9 p.m. at the Northumberland American Legion Post 44, Route 11, next to Surplus Outlet. Open to public. Info: 570-473-3331.
GRANDMA'S ATTIC/Selinsgrove
Visit “Grandma’s Attic,” a small second-hand shop open to residents of Snyder/Union counties, located inside the Selinsgrove Senior Center, 8 N. Water St. Miscellaneous items such as kitchen gadgets, knick knacks, framed pictures, music CDs, baskets, etc. Only form of clothing available is coats. Also accepting donations such as items listed. Visit during center hours, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Info: 570-374-4170.
CHAIR EXERCISE/Selinsgrove
The Regional Engagement Center, 429 Eighth St., offers chair exercise classes at 10 a.m. SilverSneakers certified. Info: www.selinsgroverec.com or 570-884-3316.
BINGO/Sunbury
Bingo begins at 6 p.m. at The Diner, 425 Market St. Doors open at 4. Info: 570-917-4613.
ARM CHAIR AEROBICS & HISTORY BUFFS/Sunbury
Arm chair aerobics at 10 a.m. and Deg Library History Buffs at 2 p.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St.
STORY TIME, STOCK MARKET GAME/Sunbury
Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St., features Story Time at 11 a.m.; Stock Market Game at 4:30 p.m. (registration required); and Mother Goose on the Loose at 5 p.m. 570-286-2461
MARCH 29
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center, 67 Elm St., features toning/sculpting 6-7 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
USED PUZZLE SALE/Elysburg
Ralpho Township Public Library Used Puzzle Sale held 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 206 S. Market St. Recently restocked.
LENTEN SERVICES/Lewisburg
Wednesdays, through March 29, Christ’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 100 S. Third St., hold Holden Evening Prayer Worship Services at 7:30 p.m. Prior to the service, a Lenten supper will be held in the lower church hall at 6:30. A modest freewill offering is suggested. Members of the community are encouraged and welcome to attend both functions. The suppers offer a selection of soups, salad, and desserts. The church will also offer a Soup & Scripture luncheon at noon, in the lower church hall. Everyone is welcome to attend, enjoying a soup and sandwich lunch with a devotional given by one of the Lewisburg area clergy members. The luncheons continue through March 29. The meal and devotional time lasts about one hour. The Lenten services lead up to Holy Week and culminate in the celebration of Easter. Info: www.christlutheranlewisburg,org or 570-524-0745.
TODDLER STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Toddler Storytime, 9:30-10 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join Ms. Mary for an in-person storytime with books, songs, rhymes, finger plays, and simple ASL signs. For ages 1-2. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
GAMES, PUZZLES, I-PADS/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Senior Center, 116 N. 2nd St., is open 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Featuring Hand & Foot card game, Pinochle card game, Skip-Bo, adult coloring books, Search a Word, build puzzles, Solitaire, i-Pads, and Smart T.V.
FOOD DISTRIBUTION/Mifflinburg
Western Union County Food Pantry — Hope’s Haven Food Pantry serves residents of Union County each Wednesday from 10-11 a.m. at Christ’s United Lutheran Church. For those who have food insecurity. Located 3 ½ miles west of Mifflinburg along Route 45. Each family receives an assortment of foods, based on family size, including such items as boxed and canned goods, meat, produce and dairy.
MEAL & PRAYER/Mifflinburg
An evening meal available starting at 6 p.m. and an evening Holden prayer and devotion service at 7 p.m. at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 404 Market St.
STORYTIME/Mifflinburg
Toddler/Preschool Discovery Storytime, 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. A weekly storytime with Ms. Sheila for children 2-5 years of age and their parents/caregivers. Crafts, games, and hands-on activities are provided to reinforce the theme and engage the children in creative play and learning.
SPECIAL STITCHES/Mifflinburg
Special Stitches Group, 10-11 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Connect with knitters and crocheters. Enjoy friendly conversation and share tips and tricks as you work on your latest project. An instructor is on hand to teach knitting basics for beginners. The library has a supply of yarn and needles. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
FOOD PANTRY/Millmont
Hope’s Haven Food Pantry continues to serve residents of Union County weekly, each Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m., at Christ’s United Lutheran Church, a.k.a. “Four Bells Church.” If you have a food insecurity, please visit. Each family receives an assortment of foods, based on family size, including such items as boxed and canned goods, meat, produce and dairy. Church is located 3.5 miles west of Mifflinburg along Route 45 at 13765 Old Turnpike Road. Info: email administrator@4bellsfood.com, call 570-716-5601, or visit the church website, www.4bellschurch.com or Facebook page.
FREE MEAL/Milton
A free meal served at 6 p.m. every Wednesday at First Presbyterian Church, 47 Walnut St. Music and message after the meal.
MOTHER GOOSE ON THE LOOSE/Selinsgrove
Join Miss Lubow for Mother Goose on the Loose at 10 a.m. at the Rudy Gelnett Memorial Library, 1 N. High St. Info: 570-374-7163.
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
Greg Burgess performs 6-9 p.m. at Isabella Restaurant and Bar, 23 S. Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-374-0255.
GRANDMA'S ATTIC/Selinsgrove
Visit “Grandma’s Attic,” a small second-hand shop open to residents of Snyder/Union counties, located inside the Selinsgrove Senior Center, 8 N. Water St. Miscellaneous items such as kitchen gadgets, knick knacks, framed pictures, music CDs, baskets, etc. Only form of clothing available is coats. Also accepting donations such as items listed. Visit during center hours, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Info: 570-374-4170.
YOGA/Selinsgrove
The Regional Engagement Center, 429 Eighth St., offers yoga classes at 10 a.m. SilverSneakers certified. Info: www.selinsgroverec.com or 570-884-3316.
COMMUNITY SUPPER/Selinsgrove
Martha’s Table of All Saints Episcopal Church, 129 N. Market St., will serve a “take out” only meal between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. at the parish center which is handicapped accessible. The meal will be hosted by volunteers from St. Pius Catholic Church and will consist of: baked ziti, salad and desserts. Info: 570-374-8289.
TO-GO MEALS/Sunbury
The Salvation Army, 40 S. Fourth St., will serve To-Go Meals, Wednesdays from 4-5 p.m.
OPEN MIC/Sunbury
Acoustic Guitar Open Mic, 6-9 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
TRIVIA & VETERAN'S OF VIETNAM/Sunbury
Senior Moment Trivia at 2 p.m. and Veteran's of Vietnam at 3 p.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St.
STORY TIME, WEE ART/Sunbury
Mother Goose on the Loose, 11 a.m. and Wee Art for ages 15 months to 5 years, 11:45 a.m. (registration required) at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St. 570-286-2461
GEEZER NIGHT/Sunbury
Geezer Night hosted by Geoff Levan, 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.
LIVE MUSIC/Turbotville
Chris T Harp and Kimbo Reichley perform 6-8:30 p.m. at the Turbotville Public House, 305 Main St. Info: 570-649-5420.
MARCH 30
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St. features Zumba Gold 9-10 a.m.; Silver Sneakers 10-11 a.m.; R.I.P.P.E.D. 6-7 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
PARKINSON'S EXERCISE PROGRAM/Lewisburg
Parkinson’s Exercise Program, a functional exercise program for people living with Parkinson’s disease, meets 1-2 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at the Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Dr., Lewisburg. Registration is required. Call 570-556-4191 or email oconklin@gsvymca.org to register.
GAMES, PUZZLES, I-PADS/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Senior Center, 116 N. 2nd St., is open 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Featuring Hand & Foot card game, Pinochle card game, Skip-Bo, adult coloring books, Search a Word, build puzzles, Solitaire, i-Pads, and Smart T.V.
GED CLASSES/Middleburg
Free GED classes to prepare for the GED or college entrance exam held 9 a.m. to noon every Thursday at the Middleburg Borough Building Community Room (third floor). Info: 570-523-7755, ext. 2379. To register for class visit www.csiu.org/AdultEd to complete the online application.
PUZZLES, GAMES, LUNCH/Middleburg
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 2551 Richard Road, is open to the public (no masking required) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Work on a puzzle, play rummikub, corn hole, word search puzzles and other trivia, enjoy a cup of coffee/tea or hot chocolate, sit on the porch and enjoy nature. Call 570-837-6200 and talk to Chris about checking out the center and pick up a calendar of events for the month. There are also crafts, special speakers, blood pressure once a month, lunch to order ahead or bring your own. Free and open to the public.
TEEN LEADERS CLUB/Miffllinburg
Hanging Out with a Purpose Teen Leaders Club meets 3-4:30 p.m. Thursdays at the Mifflinburg YMCA, 333 E. Chestnut St. For students in grades 6-9. There is no cost to join the club and receive free YMCA membership for active club members. To register, call 570-966-7273, in person, or online at www.gsvymca.org. Info: Angela Haines at ahaines@gsvymca.org.
ENGINEERING CLUB/Mifflinburg
Engineering Club: Let’s Fly a Kite, 4-5 p.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Design and build a kite that can actually fly. Learn about what makes a kite fly and how to make it fly higher. For grades 3-5. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
WING NIGHT/Milton
Wing Night, 5-8 p.m. at the Milton Moose, 139 S. Front St.
FOOD DISTRIBUTION/Selinsgrove
Shepherd’s Pie Ministry at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 112 Fairview Dr., will distribute home cooked frozen meals and other food items for those in need from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Several meals given to each family member. No forms to complete. Emergency requests for food may be made by calling the parish office, 570-374-4113.
LECTURE/Selinsgrove
Tajja Isen will deliver “The Editor as Listener,” Susquehanna University’s annual Publishing and Editing Lecture, at 7 p.m. in Faylor Lecture Hall in Fisher Hall. Free and open to the public. Isen, an award-winning author, voice actor and editor in chief of Catapult Magazine, will discuss her experience working in the ever-evolving field of digital publishing.
GRANDMA'S ATTIC/Selinsgrove
Visit “Grandma’s Attic,” a small second-hand shop open to residents of Snyder/Union counties, located inside the Selinsgrove Senior Center, 8 N. Water St. Miscellaneous items such as kitchen gadgets, knick knacks, framed pictures, music CDs, baskets, etc. Only form of clothing available is coats. Also accepting donations such as items listed. Visit during center hours, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Info: 570-374-4170.
CHAIR EXERCISE/Selinsgrove
The Regional Engagement Center, 429 Eighth St., offers chair exercise classes at 10 a.m. SilverSneakers certified. Info: www.selinsgroverec.com or 570-884-3316.
KARAOKE THURSDAYS/Sunbury
Karaoke Thursday begins at 6:30 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
KNITTING CLUB & BOOK CLUB/Sunbury
Friends of the Library Book Club meets at 2:30 p.m. and Knitting Club at 3 p.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St.
CULINARY KIDS/Sunbury
Culinary Kids held at 5:30 p.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St. Registration required. 570-286-2461
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Bob Randall performs 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
MARCH 31
MUSICAL/Coal Township
The Shamokin Area High School Music Department will present “Sweeney Todd, the Demon Barber of Fleet Street — School Edition” at 7 p.m. in the Shamokin Area High School auditorium. Tickets: $12 for the main floor and $10 for the balcony available online at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/70799, at the Shamokin Area High School Business Office or by calling 570-648-5731 ext. 4114. All seats are reserved.
USED PUZZLE SALE/Elysburg
Ralpho Township Public Library Used Puzzle Sale held 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 206 S. Market St. Recently restocked.
CHICKEN BBQ ORDERS DUE/Herndon
St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 1473 Urban Road, will serve a chicken barbecue at 10 a.m. April 8. To guarantee you receive the chicken that you want, pre-order by calling 570-758-2713 by March 31. Chicken halves will be available for $5 each.
CRAYON DAY/Laurelton
Crayon Day, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The West End Library. A table will be set up with crayons and an assortment of coloring pages for patrons of all ages who like to color.
MAH JONGG/Laurelton
Mah Jongg, 1-3 p.m. at The West End Library. Mah Jongg is a game of skill, strategy, and calculation and involves a degree of chance. No experience is needed. An instructor is on hand to teach newcomers this tile-based game.
LIVE MUSIC/Lewisburg
Greg Burgess performs 6-8 p.m. at Brasserie Louis, 101 Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-524-5559.
FREE FRIDAY/Lewisburg
Free Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Lewisburg Children's Museum. Free Fridays are made possible by UPMC and UPMC Health Plan. Learn, imagine, and play as you explore healthy habits and practices through play-based experiences. Enjoy special STEM and other hands-on activities facilitated by UPMC and UPMC Health Plan staff. The Museum is recommended for children 2-10 years old and their families.
PERFORMANCE/Lewisburg
The Weis Center for the Performing Arts will present chamber music ensemble Camerata RCO at 7:30 p.m. at the Weis Center. The instrumentation for the performance will include baritone, oboe, clarinet, bassoon, trumpet, violin, cello, percussion and piano. Formed by members of Amsterdam's famed Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra (RCO). Tickets: $30/adults, $24/seniors 62+ and subscribers, $20/youth 18 and under, $20/Bucknell employees and retirees (limit 2), free for Bucknell students and $20/non-Bucknell students (limit 2). Tickets can be reserved by calling 570-577-1000 or online at Bucknell.edu/BoxOffice. Tickets are also available in person from several locations including the Weis Center lobby (weekdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) and the CAP Center Box Office, located on the ground floor of the Elaine Langone Center (weekdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.). Info: Lisa Leighton at 570-577-3727 or by email at lisa.leighton@bucknell.edu.
FREE FRIDAY/Lewisburg
Free Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Lewisburg Children's Museum. Free Fridays are made possible by UPMC and UPMC Health Plan. Learn, imagine, and play as you explore healthy habits and practices through play-based experiences. Plus! Enjoy special STEM and other hands-on activities facilitated by UPMC and UPMC Health Plan staff. The Museum is recommended for children 2-10 years old and their families.
BABY STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Baby Storytime, 11-11:30 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. A storytime based on the “Mother Goose on the Loose” program, which shows that children learn best through routine and repetition in a nurturing environment. Learn songs, rhymes, fingerplays, and simple ASL signs. For ages 0-2. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
LENTEN FISH SUPPER/Milton
A Lenten fish dinner served 4-6 p.m. at St. Joseph Parish Center, 854 Cemetery Road. Includes breaded fish, potatoes, macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, coleslaw, dinner roll and dessert. Take-out only. Cost: $14.
DRIVE-THRU FISH FRY/Milton
A drive thru fish fry served 4-6 p.m. every Friday through Lent at Crossroads Nazarene Church, 71 Nazarene Lane. Cost/$12 and includes fish, basil green beans, macaroni and cheese, dessert. Pre-orders available. Info: Matt at 570-490-1626.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Ricky Koons performs 7-9 p.m. at the Front Street Station, 2 Front St.
CHAIR EXERCISE/Selinsgrove
The Regional Engagement Center, 429 Eighth St., offers chair exercise classes at 10 a.m. SilverSneakers certified. Info: www.selinsgroverec.com or 570-884-3316.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Rubee Creek performs 7-9 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
NICKEL BINGO & CARDS/Sunbury
Sunbury Adult Community Center is open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and featuring TV at 8:30 a.m.; Nickel Bingo at 12:30 p.m.; and cards (31) at 2.
ARM CHAIR AEROBICS & MAKE A FRIEND/Sunbury
Arm chair aerobics, 10 a.m. and Make A Friend at 1 p.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Rapid Run performs 8-10 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
WEST AFRICAN DRUMMING/Sunbury
Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St., features West African Drumming, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Open to ages 8 and older. Registration required. 570-286-2461 or email info@degensteinlibrary.org
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Gas House Alley performs 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 166 Market St.
PIEROGI SALE/Watsontown
The Watsontown Guild will hold its Lenten Pierogi Sale at Lingle’s Neighborhood Market, from 3-7 p.m. These fresh, large pierogis are made with potato/cheese filling and are ready to fry or freeze. Cost: $6/dozen. Call 570-538-2155 to advance order. Leave a message and receive a quick response.
APRIL 1
EGG HUNT/Allenwood
The White Deer Valley Baptist Church, 572 White Deer Baptist Church Road, will hold their annual Community Easter Egg Hunt at 10 a.m., rain or shine. For ages up to 12 years old. Featuring entertainment, divide into age groups and hunt for Easter eggs and goodies followed by prizes and snacks. Info: Sue at 570-506-9691.
CONCERT/Bloomsburg
A chorus of nearly 100 singers from Commonwealth University-Bloomsburg and the Choral Society of Northeastern Pennsylvania (NEPA) will present "Considering Matthew Shepard" at 7:30 p.m. in Mitrani Hall at Bloomsburg University. Additionally, three Bloomsburg music majors will join with five professional instrumentalists for the performance. Admission is free. The piece is composed by Craig Hella Johnson and features texts by Michael Dennis Browne and Leslea Newman. View online: http://bloomu.meritpages.com/news/Bloomsburg-Choirs-Remember-Matthew-Shepard-in-Collaboration-with-NEPA-Choral-Society/34425
MUSICAL/Coal Township
The Shamokin Area High School Music Department will present “Sweeney Todd, the Demon Barber of Fleet Street — School Edition” at 7 p.m. in the Shamokin Area High School auditorium. Tickets: $12 for the main floor and $10 for the balcony available online at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/70799, at the Shamokin Area High School Business Office or by calling 570-648-5731 ext. 4114. All seats are reserved.
FREE MEAL/Danville
A free grab-n-go meal distributed starting at 11 a.m. at Jubilee Kitchen located at Trinity Lutheran Church. This week's meal is provided by the Sisters and associates of Saints Cyril and Methodius.
DOG BONE HUNT/Laurelton
Dog Bone Hunt, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The West End Library. Bring your dog to the library for a bone hunt. Dogs enter the library’s gated yard one at a time to search for dog bones (including special prize bones). Each participant receives a doggie bag of treats and can have their photo taken with an oversized stuffed bunny. Register to attend by calling 570-922-4773, visiting the library, or registering online.
EX-STREAM SATURDAY/Lewisburg
Drop in at the Lewisburg Children's Museum on Saturdays between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. for some hands-on ex-STREAM fun. Each week we explore a different STREAM theme — Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Art, or Math — where you can participate in an activity, experiment, or craft at the museum. This program is free with general admission or membership and recommended for ages 4 and up. Sponsored by the Bucknell University Community Engagement Fund. General admission is $9/person 2 years and older.
TOY MODIFICATION/Lewisburg
Toy Modification Family Night, 5-6:30 p.m. at the Lewisburg Children's Museum. Join Bucknell University computer science students for this special workshop and toy giveaway. Families with children with disabilities or who would benefit from modified toys are invited to the Museum for an evening of play. During the evening, University students will adapt mainstream, battery-operated toys, allowing the toy to be operated by a variety of alternative means. These adapted toys are then provided, for free, to families. This program is free but registration is required. Register at https://bit.ly/3IA6ylG
SEWING SATURDAY/Lewisburg
Sewing Saturday held 12:30-4:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Learn some new skills with a needle and thread. Go home with a bookmark to keep place in your favorite book. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
TOY MODIFICATION/Lewisburg
Toy Modification Family Night held 5-6:30 p.m. at the Lewisburg Children's Museum. Join Bucknell University computer science students for this special workshop and toy giveaway. Families with children with disabilities or who would benefit from modified toys are invited to the Museum for an evening of play. University students will adapt mainstream, battery-operated toys, allowing the toy to be operated by a variety of alternative means. These adapted toys are then provided, for free, to families. This program is free but registration is required. Recommended for children 2-10 years old. Register at https://bit.ly/3IA6ylG
TEEN READERS' CLUB/Lewisburg
Teen Readers’ Club meets noon to 1 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join other teen readers as they discuss their favorite books and genres. This month the group chats about Foul Lady Fortune by Chloe Gong. Prior reading not required to join the meeting. For ages 14+. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
BEGINNING SPANISH/Lewisburg
Beginning Spanish classes offered 11 a.m. to noon at The Public Library for Union County. Led by experienced instructor/coach Linda Kander, these sessions offer an introduction to useful basic vocabulary, conversational expressions, and structures for practical use of the Spanish language. For ages 14+. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
CONVERSATIONAL SPANISH/Lewisburg
Linda Kander, Spanish teacher, provides an informal class to learn Spanish or to brush up on your skills from 10 to 11 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. All levels welcome. Classes are adapted to accommodate the varied skill levels. For ages 14+. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
HAM & DANDELION DINNER/McClure
The Bannerville Fire Company will host a ham and dandelion dinner beginning at 4 p.m. All-you-can-eat or take-out available. Includes ham, hot lettuce, boiled and browned potatoes, vegetable, cake and beverage. Cost: $12/adults, $6/ ages 6-13.
EGG HUNT/Middleburg
Easter egg hunt, 10 a.m. at Hummel's Church, 427 Sassafras Road. There will be a puppet skit and games for the kids following the egg hunt.
TICKET SALES BEGIN/Mifflinburg
Tickets go on sale for April 1 for the Mifflinburg Buggy Museum's historical walking tour "The Good, The Bad and The Ugly." Based on local newspaper articles from the 1880s-1940s, it offers humorous and somewhat shocking insights into the unsung heroes, crafty criminals, tragic victims and femme fatales that shaped our area's past. Tour dates: May 7 and 21 and June 3 and are 90 minutes in length. Tickets are $10 and must be purchased in advance from the museum 's website (www.buggymuseum.org) or on Mifflinburg Buggy Museum's Facebook page. Info, contact msulliva@pct.edu.
LATE PALM SUNDAY SERVICE/Mifflinburg
A later morning Palm Sunday service begins at 10:30 a.m. at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 404 Market St.
JOURNEY TO THE CROSS/Millerstown
Turkey Valley Church will host "Journey To The Cross," an event specifically designed for parents and their children to enjoy together. This event teaches about the life changing message of the cross in a way that everyone can understand, and none will forget. Doors will be open from 2-5 p.m.
EARLY PALM SUNDAY SERVICE/Millmont
An early morning Palm Sunday service begins at 8:30 a.m. at Christ's United Lutheran Church, 13765 Old Turnpike Road.
EGG HUNT/Millmont
A community Easter Egg Hunt for children ages 0 to 12 will be held at 1 p.m. at Christ’s United Lutheran Church (aka Four Bells). Sponsored by the churches of the Buffalo Valley Lutheran Parish, Christ’s United Lutheran Church of Millmont (a.k.a. “Four Bells) and First Evangelical Lutheran Church of Mifflinburg (aka First Lutheran). Rain date: Saturday, April 8.
FISHERMAN'S BREAKFAST/Milton
A fisherman's breakfast served 5-10 a.m. at Milton American Legion, 401 N. Front St. Cost: $10/meal including two eggs (your way), homefries with/out onions, sausage gravy or chipped beef on biscuit, choice of ham, sausage or bacon, coffee or tea, juice, toast. Open to the public. Info: 570-742-4632.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
The Ann Kerstetter Trio performs 7-9 p.m. at PineKnotter Brewing Company, Front Street. No cover.
CHICKEN BARBECUE/Selinsgrove
A chicken barbecue held 9 a.m. until sold out at 105 S. Market St. Take-out only. Sponsored by the Masonic Hall Association.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Earthbound Misfits perform 7-9 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
TURTLE ENCOUNTER/Sunbury
Bloomsburg Children's Museum presents Turtle Encounter at 10 a.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St. Registration required. 570-286-2461
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Tom Fitzgerald performs 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 166 Market St.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Alysha Suley performs 8-10 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
RABIES CLINIC/Sunbury
SUN PETS Rabies Clinic, 9-11 a.m. at the Rockefeller Township Building. Cost: $12. Animals must be crated or restrained.
PIEROGI SALE/Watsontown
The Watsontown Guild will hold its Lenten Pierogi Sale at Lingle’s Neighborhood Market, from 8 a.m. until sold out. These fresh, large pierogis are made with potato/cheese filling and are ready to fry or freeze. Cost: $6/dozen. Call 570-538-2155 to advance order. Leave a message and receive a quick response.
QUIZZO/Williamsport
Quizzo at the Taber will be held 6-9 p.m. at the Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County, 858 W. Fourth St. Jon Mackey (or his associate), who regularly poses questions to curious guests of local eateries, will challenge folks. Cost: $10/person. Reserve a space in advance. Teams of up to six people may compete. Beer and wine will be available, and soda, water and snacks will be offered throughout the night. The game officially starts at 7. Info: 570-326-3326 or www.tabermuseum.org.
APRIL 2
MUSEUM OPENING/Danville
The Montgomery House and Boyd House Museums will open for the season, 1-4 p.m. on Sundays through October, with the exception of Easter Sunday. Fee of $10 for adults over 18 years. Members of the Montour County Historical Society and students under 18 no charge. The museums will be open Sundays 1-4 p.m. through October (closed Easter). Learn about General Wm. Montgomery, founder of Danville while visiting his home. The first floor is decorated in the era when the Montgomery family lived there. Displays of the local Native American arrowheads and tools, Mrs. Geisinger's bed and clothing of our ancestors can be seen on the second floor. The Boyd House is the home of one of the largest military collections in the area, a Victorian parlor as well as scores of historic photos and items of Montour County's business and industries.
CONCERT/Lewisburg
The Hoppers, America’s first family of gospel music, will be in concert at 7 p.m. at Cornerstone Christian Fellowship, 2823 Old Turnpike Road (Route 45) just west of Lewisburg. The concert is free and you can get your free tickets at www.eventbrite.com. The free café opens at 6:30. Info: 570-768-4555.
SAFARI SUNDAY/Lewisburg
Safari Sundays, 1-1:45 p.m. at the Lewisburg Children's Museum. Join Miss Sydney, a Bucknell University's Education and Animal Behavior Department major, as she helps us learn about some unique animals, where they live, and other fun facts about these interesting creatures with activities to follow. This program is free with general admission and recommended for children ages 3 and up.
CONCERT/Lewisburg
The Hoppers, America’s first family of gospel music, will be in concert at 7 p.m. at Cornerstone Christian Fellowship, 2823 Old Turnpike Rd. (Rt. 45). The concert is free and tickets are available at www.eventbrite.com. The free café opens at 6:30. Info: 570-768-4555.
HAM SHOOT/McClure
The West End Sportsmen’s Club will hold their Annual Spring Ham Shoot at 1 p.m. at the club facilities, 5038 Ridge Road. Twelve and 20 gauge ammunition will be provided.
ROAST BEEF DINNER/McClure
The McClure Volunteer Fire Company will serve a roast beef dinner, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. including roast beef, mashed potatoes, filling, gravy, two vegetables and assorted desserts. Cost: $12/ages 13 and older; $6/ages 6-12; and free for children under 5.
PERSONAL HYGIENE ITEM DISTRIBUTION/Milton
The Self-Care Sanctuary at Milton Lutheran Church, 100 Mahoning St., will offer free personal hygiene items to community members in financial need from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Items available include toothbrushes, toothpaste, denture cleanser, denture adhesive, deodorant, feminine products, toilet paper, paper towels, tissues, body wash, shampoo, conditioner, and soap. Info: Stephanie Byers at byerssss@hotmail.com.
PROGRAM OF WORDS & MUSIC/Northumberland
The First Sunday program, a 40 minute program of music and words, conducted 9:30-10:10 a.m. at the Joseph Priestley Chapel, 380 Front St. Prelude: Spring Song By Rudolph Tobias, played by Hope Webster-Kopf; Poet: Steven Concert; and Music: Don Hess.
OPEN MIC/Sunbury
Let's Jam (Open Mic) hosted by Jeff Oshetski, 3-5 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
NOVELTY TARGET SHOOT/Weikert
The Union County Muzzle Loaders will host a Novelty Target Shoot located just before the Union County Sportsman’s Club on Weikert Road. Shoot opens at 9 a.m. No scopes or modern sights. Lunch will be available for purchase. Port-a-potty provided. Info: Mark Wehr at 570-966-2304.
BENEFIT PAINT & SIP/Yeagertown
A benefit Paint & Sip held at 2 p.m. at Fike Bros Carpet One. Benefits Tanja Fike's medical expenses. All supplies included for 11 x 14 wrapped canvas. No art skills needed. Fun step-by-step instructions. Refreshments provided. BYOB. Sign up and prepay $35 by calling or texting June at 717-513-7403. Info: PaintingPartiesByJudy.com
APRIL 3
20 LIVES IGNITED/Lewisburg
Join Tharifa Wenrich, one of the authors of “20 Lives Ignited: How 20 Women Over 60 are Creating Success” as she recounts her journey to overcome personal and professional obstacles, 6:30-8 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
NATURE CLUB/Lewisburg
Nature Club meets 4-5 p.m. Mondays, April 3, 10, 17, 24, and May 1, at The Public Library for Union County. Explore the wonders of spring with Miss Alicia. Watch spring come alive, create a nature journal, and enjoy nature-themed activities in this weekly nature club. For ages 5-10. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
TODDLER TIME/Lewisburg
Toddler Time, 10:30-11 a.m. at the Lewisburg Children's Museum. An interactive program for children ages 2-5 and their caregivers. Includes a story, sing-a-long, and/or hands-on learning activities. Program is included with general admission or membership.
TEEN EASTER EGG HUNT/Mifflinburg
Teen Easter Egg Hunt held 3:30-4:30 p.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Come for an egg hunt in and around the library. Stay for an easy spring craft. For grades 6-12. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
FINANCIAL LITERACY CLASS/Mifflinburg
Financial Literacy Class presented 1-4 p.m. April 3 and 17 at Herr Memorial library. Financial Literacy Basics with Mifflinburg Bank. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
APRIL 4
STORY & ACTIVITY TIME/Laurelton
Preschool Story and Activity Time, 10:30-11:30 a.m. at West End Library. In-person storytime that includes a weekly theme with read-aloud stories, age-appropriate activities and crafts, musical instruments and songs. Adults are offered a take-home paper with theme-related crafts, rhymes, snacks, and suggested getting ready for kindergarten activities. For children up to age 5 along with a parent/caregiver. Parents must stay with children during class. Register to attend by visiting the library, calling 570-922-4773, or registering online.
EASTER EGG ORNAMENT TAKE-HOME CRAFT/Lewisburg
Easter egg ornaments take-home craft held during library hours at The Public Library for Union County. Celebrate the Easter holiday with a fun and easy Easter egg ornament craft. Stop by during library hours to pick up supplies and directions. Available while supplies last.
MAH JONGG CLUB/Lewisburg
Mah Jongg Club meets 1-3:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Anyone interested in playing the American version of the ancient Chinese tile game is welcome to socialize and play. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Preschool Storytime, 10-11 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join Miss Alicia to sing songs, read books, and learn some simple ASL signs centered around a different theme each week. For ages 3-5. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
SPECIAL STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Mel Fell Special Storytime, 10-11 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join the library in a special storytime based around this year’s PA One Book, Mel Fell! Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
LIVE MUSIC/Lewisburg
Ann Kerstetter and Bryan Noaker perform 6-8 p.m. at the Lewisburg Hotel, Market Street. No cover.
NICKEL BINGO/Middleburg
Nickel Bingo begins at 10:30 a.m. at Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 3551 Richard Road.
BLOOD PRESSURE & SUGAR SCREENINGS/Sunbury
Blood pressure and blood sugar screenings available 10-11:30 a.m. at the Sunbury YMCA.